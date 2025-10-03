"Extreme left fanbase strikes again": NHL fans react as Hurricanes decide against signing Carter Hart or Michael McLeod

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Carolina Hurricanes have decided against signing unrestricted free agent forward Michael McLeod and goaltender Carter Hart.Both players were cleared for NHL reinstatement following their acquittal in a high-profile Hockey Canada sexual trial earlier this summer. Despite initial interest from the Hurricanes amid their needs for a bottom-six center and goaltending, they were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms.Frank Seravalli @frank_seravalliLINKThe Carolina Hurricanes will not be signing either Michael McLeod or Carter Hart.The decision also appeared to be influenced by significant backlash, including a petition with over 1,600 signatures and vocal criticism from fans opposing the signing of players involved in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case.Here's how NHL fans on X (formerly called Twitter) reacted to the news, with one tweeting:&quot;Our extreme left fanbase strikes again. Hey, as long as we’re all “nice” right?! We’ll be the friendliest first round and out team.&quot;Another chimed in:&quot;Doxxing works, apparently.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Okay…Canes fans were threatening a boycott if either were signed. Looks like the fan pressure won out,&quot; a third fan posted.&quot;NHL going soft really? Bruins should sign all 4 of the position players. Don’t need the freaky ass Goalie but def the other,&quot; one X user opined.&quot;Ok. McLeod I didn’t think so. I hope they have the goalie situation figured out though. I don’t know if Hart would be back up to what he was. I think it might be a good call but who knows,&quot; another fan opined.&quot;I really hope this was a “not the right fit” situation and not reacting to the dummies on here,&quot; another chimed in.NHL insider provides latest update on Carter Hart's signing situationNHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers - Source: ImagnIn his latest column for The Athletic, NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that goaltender Carter Hart is expected to sign a contract with the Vegas Golden Knights in the coming days.Hart is the closest of the recently acquitted Hockey Canada players to finalizing a deal and resuming his career with the Golden Knights as the almost certain destination after the Carolina Hurricanes opted out.Also Read: Golden Knights &quot;front runners&quot; to make a controversial Carter Hart signing, soon after Oct. 1