Fans react to intriguing rumor of Leafs trading Mitch Marner to Utah Hockey Club: “This doesn’t seem real" “Worst mistake in the history of hockey”

The Toronto Maple Leafs are trading winger Mitch Marner to the Utah Hockey Club, as per Rob Reinhart. The rumor drew mixed reactions from fans on social media.

“Worst mistake in the history of hockey,” one fan chimed in.

“I’ve seen enough. UTAH got fleeced,” another fan tweeted.

“This doesn’t seem real…” a fan weighed in.

However, not all fan reaction was negative. Some fans, despite voicing concerns about the report’s credibility, believe the move could be a positive one for Mitch Marner and the Leafs.

“If this is true, it better be Durzi and Guenther coming here,” a fan opined.

“If this is true, hopefully, Utah didn’t give up much. I wouldn’t give up Keller or Ingram for Marner,” this fan tweeted.

“Why do I feel like Lawson Crouse will be part of the return?” this fan chimed in.

If true, the deal would send shockwaves through the NHL. Meanwhile, Utah stands to gain a highly popular player in Mitch Marner.

Is Mitch Marner to Anaheim Ducks a possibility?

The Hockey News ran an opinion piece regarding a potential Mitch Marner trade to the Anaheim Ducks. Before proceeding, it’s worth pointing out that Marner has a full no-movement clause. So, the chances of him accepting a trade to Anaheim, given the Ducks’ current rebuild, are quite low.

Nevertheless, the piece highlighted comments from Ducks GM Pat Verbeek.

"I feel comfortable with the progress our young players have made," Verbeek said. "I want to start to make a push, a strong push, to where we're competing and we're in the conversation of making the playoffs next year."

With that in mind, the comments allude to the Ducks pursuing a big-name player. But the question remains: what would be the return for Toronto? The piece speculated that part of the return could be the Ducks’ third-overall pick in this year’s draft, along with the club's other first-round selection.

Additionally, one, if not several, prospects would head to Toronto. However, it remains unclear if the Leafs could add other players along with Marner.

The possibility of Marner to the Ducks is an intriguing one. While unlikely, anything is possible in the NHL.

