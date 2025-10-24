  • home icon
  • "FBI should look into the Rangers throwing games": Blueshirts fans dejected as after New York's loss to bottom-placed SJ Sharks

"FBI should look into the Rangers throwing games": Blueshirts fans dejected as after New York's loss to bottom-placed SJ Sharks

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 24, 2025 04:13 GMT
NHL: San Jose Sharks at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
Blueshirts fans dejected as after New York's loss to bottom-placed SJ Sharks - Source: Imagn

Blueshirts fans were dejected as the New York Rangers lost 6-5 to the last-place San Jose Sharks on Thursday. This marked the Rangers’ second consecutive defeat, while the Sharks secured their first win of the season.

It was a back-and-forth contest with a flurry of goals scored by both teams. Ultimately, Will Smith scored the game-winner for the Sharks1:38 into the extra period.

Here's how Blueshirts fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the defeat. One tweeted:

"Maybe the FBI should look into the rangers Throwing games for the gambino gambling ring."
Another chimed in:

"We just lost to a kid who still has sleepovers at his friend’s house."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"0-5 at home and gave the sharks their first win LOL," a third fan posted.
"Didn’t expect much this year but this game cemented the season. Don’t even have a good young player to make it fun somehow despite being in a rebuild.. Can’t beat the sharks and allow 6 lmaoo," one fan opine
LMFAOO IMAGINE BEING A FAN OF THIS SORRY TEAM,” another posted.

How San Jose Sharks down New York Rangers?

On Thursday, the San Jose Sharks defeated the New York Rangers 6-5 in overtime at Madison Square Garden. Macklin Celebrini scored a hat trick and aaccumulated five points in the matchup for San Jose.

Adam Gaudette opened the scoring for the Rangers, giving them a 1-0 lead at 1:58 of the first period. Macklin Celebrini scored on the power play at 6:17, putting the Sharks ahead 2-0.

At 14:19, Taylor Raddysh cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Blueshirts. With less than ten seconds remaining in the period, Celebrini scored his second goal, increasing the Sharks’ lead to 3-1. In the second period, the Blueshirts rallied with goals from Mika Zibanejad, Juuso Parssinen, and Raddysh, taking a 4-3 lead.

Celebrini completed his hat trick at 19:54, tying the game at 4-4 for the Sharks heading into the third period. Will Smith scored at 6:31 of the third period, restoring San Jose’s lead to 5-4.

Raddysh then completed his hat trick, tying the game 5-5 for the Rangers and forcing overtime, where Smith scored the game-winner for the Sharks. The Blueshirts are 0-5 at home this season.

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

