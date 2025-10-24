"FBI should look into the Rangers throwing games": Blueshirts fans dejected as after New York's loss to bottom-placed SJ Sharks

Blueshirts fans were dejected as the New York Rangers lost 6-5 to the last-place San Jose Sharks on Thursday. This marked the Rangers’ second consecutive defeat, while the Sharks secured their first win of the season.It was a back-and-forth contest with a flurry of goals scored by both teams. Ultimately, Will Smith scored the game-winner for the Sharks1:38 into the extra period.Here's how Blueshirts fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the defeat. One tweeted:&quot;Maybe the FBI should look into the rangers Throwing games for the gambino gambling ring.&quot;sk4short @ZamManDanLINK@NYRangers Maybe the FBI should look into the rangers Throwing games for the gambino gambling ring 🤣Another chimed in:&quot;We just lost to a kid who still has sleepovers at his friend’s house.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;0-5 at home and gave the sharks their first win LOL,&quot; a third fan posted.&quot;Didn’t expect much this year but this game cemented the season. Don’t even have a good young player to make it fun somehow despite being in a rebuild.. Can’t beat the sharks and allow 6 lmaoo,&quot; one fan opineLMFAOO IMAGINE BEING A FAN OF THIS SORRY TEAM,” another posted.How San Jose Sharks down New York Rangers?On Thursday, the San Jose Sharks defeated the New York Rangers 6-5 in overtime at Madison Square Garden. Macklin Celebrini scored a hat trick and aaccumulated five points in the matchup for San Jose.Adam Gaudette opened the scoring for the Rangers, giving them a 1-0 lead at 1:58 of the first period. Macklin Celebrini scored on the power play at 6:17, putting the Sharks ahead 2-0.At 14:19, Taylor Raddysh cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Blueshirts. With less than ten seconds remaining in the period, Celebrini scored his second goal, increasing the Sharks’ lead to 3-1. In the second period, the Blueshirts rallied with goals from Mika Zibanejad, Juuso Parssinen, and Raddysh, taking a 4-3 lead.Celebrini completed his hat trick at 19:54, tying the game at 4-4 for the Sharks heading into the third period. Will Smith scored at 6:31 of the third period, restoring San Jose’s lead to 5-4.Raddysh then completed his hat trick, tying the game 5-5 for the Rangers and forcing overtime, where Smith scored the game-winner for the Sharks. The Blueshirts are 0-5 at home this season.