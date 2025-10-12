  • home icon
[FIGHT]: Ryan Lomberg and Tyler Tucker trade fists in heavyweight showdown

By ARJUN B
Published Oct 12, 2025 10:50 GMT
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
Ryan Lomberg and Tyler Tucker trade fists in heavyweight showdown - Source: Imagn

In Saturday's game between the Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues, a heated fight broke out between Ryan Lomberg and Tyler Tucker.

The incident happened in the early second period at the center ice, when both players dropped their gloves. Flames' Lomberg managed to land some hits, with Tucker responding to him. Then, Tucker landed some heavy body blows. Both got separated by the referees as they went down the ice.

Watch the video of the Lomberg-Tucker fight here:

Both players were assessed penalties for fighting. The Blues cruised to a 4-2 win over the Flames.

Matt Coronato scored twice for Calgary. Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf recorded 24 saves. For St. Louis, Jake Neighbours scored two goals, while Robert Thomas and Pius Suter scored one each. Joel Hofer turned aside 27 shots in the win.

Ryan Lomberg's Calgary Flames lost 4-2 against St. Louis Blues

Matt Coronato got the first goal for Calgary late in the first period, firing a power-play shot from near the net that deflected off Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker and slipped past Joel Hofer for a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, Jake Neighbours pulled St. Louis even, taking a feed from Robert Thomas and sliding a backhander through Dustin Wolf’s pads.

Moments later, Thomas put the Blues ahead 2-1 on the power play with a perfectly placed wrist shot over Wolf’s shoulder after a setup from Jimmy Snuggerud.

Coronato responded 32 seconds later, taking a stretch pass from Kevin Bahl and ripping home his second goal of the night from the right circle to tie it 2-2.

The Blues took control in the third, with Neighbours tipping in a Colton Parayko shot to regain the lead before Pius Suter redirected Tyler Tucker’s point shot for the fourth goal.

After the game, Calgary coach Ryan Huska said (via NHL.com),

"Similar to Vancouver, I liked our first couple periods. I thought there was a lot of good things there. We didn't finish our chances when we needed to earlier in the game and I think that because of that, they were able to hang around."

The Flames will next face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The Blues face the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Edited by Ribin Peter
