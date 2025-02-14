Finland HC addresses leaving goalie Juuse Saros in net despite conceding 6 goals in dreadful 6-1 loss to USA at 4 Nations Face-Off

Finland coach Antii Pennanen faced criticism for keeping goalie Juuse Saros in net despite conceding six goals in the disappointing 6-1 loss to the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

The U.S. secured a dominant victory, marking the first regulation win in the tournament. Pennanen's decision to stick with Saros, his most experienced option, raised eyebrows, especially with alternatives like Kevin Lankinen and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen availabe on the bench.

As the game progressed, Saros struggled, allowing six unanswered goals from the U.S., which turned a competitive game into a rout.

When questioned about his decision to leave Juuse Saros in the game, Pennanen explained that he consulted with the goalie coach and believed that it was best to stick with Saros.

"I spoke with our goalie coach, and we make the decision to continue like that, with Jusse,” said Pennanen via Sportsnnet, who loved his plucky group’s effort through two periods. "He’s a really good goalie. We have three really good goalies, and it wasn't an easy call.”

Finland had a strong start with Henri Jokiharju putting them ahead with under 10 minutes in the first period. The game looked to be turning into a competitive affair, but the U.S. turned the tide in the third period with the Tkachuk brothers and Co., with the Finns unable to respond.

“I don't know what happened after that. Start of the third was. … I don’t know how to say that. We wasn’t ready for that," the Finnish coach added.

Finland face off against their Scandinavian neighbors Sweden in their next 4 Nations Face-Off matchup on Saturday. The puck at Bell Centre Arena drops at 1 p.m. ET.

Brady Tkachuk weighs in on U.S. vs. Canada showdown at 4 Nations Face-Off

The Tkachuk brothers delivered an impressive performance in the U.S. victory over Finland in their first 4 Nations Face-Off game. Matthew Tkachuk contributed three points through two goals and an assist, while Brady scored two goals.

As the US. prepares for their next challenge against Canada on Saturday, the significance of the matchup isn't lost on the players.

Brady Tkachuk recognizes the importance of this game, noting that it represents more than just a contest between teams; it carries the weight of history and excitement for fans, both past and present.

"It's going to be the biggest game that I've ever played in my career," Brady Tkachuk said via NHL.

"There's a big buildup to it. U.S. vs. Canada, it's bigger than just the guys on the ice. It's so many people past, present and future down the road that are so excited about it."

The 4 Nations Face-Off matchup takes place at Bell Centre Arena at 8 p.m. ET.

