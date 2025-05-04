"Fire your front office", "Bednar needs to go": Colorado fans calls for Avalanche management's heads after dismal elimination from playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche’s playoff run ended in Game 7 after a disappointing loss against the Dallas Stars. Former Avs forward Mikko Rantanen scored a hat trick and an assist to help the Stars defeat the Avalanche 4-2. The Stars scored four goals in the third period to secure the win in the Western Conference First Round on Saturday.

After the game, Colorado posted the final score on X.

NHL fans reacted to the post, sharing their opinions.

"You literally traded away the player who scored a hat trick in game 7 to send you to Cancun. Fire your front office" one fan criticized.

"Changes in coaching staff need to happen. Bednar needs to go" another fan said.

"You traded your franchise player just for him to get 4 points and a hat trick down 2-0 in a game 7 to get eliminated. Brutal." another fan mentioned the Rantanen trade.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans calling out the Avalanche's front office and the Mikko Rantanen trade.

"Deserved sadly. Should’ve kept Miko. He didn’t want to leave." a fan said.

"Fire Bednar. Fire McFarland. Fire the PP coach. Trade Girard, Necas and Drury." one fan mentioned.

"Can’t keep a 2-0 lead in the third. Bednar has to go. Lost the room with all this talent. Another wasted yeR against a shorthanded team" a fan wrote.

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar called the loss "unlucky"

Cale Makar spoke on the Colorado Avalanche’s Game 7 loss, where he was quiet offensively in the third period. He had one goal and four assists in the series, averaging over 26 minutes of ice time per game.

Makar felt the team controlled the game at five-on-five, but they were unlucky.

"Just some unlucky stuff. What happens, your stick breaks. Just try and defend." Makar said.

Makar also mentioned a moment when he thought he had the puck with his foot but got called for tripping.

"(I) didn’t think he was going to cut that close to me when I slid," Makar said. "I think I got the puck with my foot, but I guess they called tripping anyways. Can't catch any luck. Of course, stick breaks there."

The Avalanche started strong, with Josh Manson and Nathan MacKinnon giving them a 2-0 lead. But their defense failed in the third period.

