"Firing the coach mid-series would be a balls move": Fans left speculating as Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney schedules press conference post Game 4 loss

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney scheduled a press conference for Monday. During the playoffs, the GMs rarely, if ever, speak to the media, as instead, the coaches and players are the ones who talk.

However, the Bruins have announced that Sweeney has a press conference scheduled for Monday, leaving fans speculating about it.

Why Sweeney is talking is unclear, but it has left fans speculating.

"Calling out the league? That’s the only thing I can think of," one fan wrote.

"Firing the coach mid series would be a balls move," another fan wrote.

A lot of fans seemed to think that Sweeney would be calling out the refs and the league for the way the Bruins series against the Florida Panthers has been officiated.

"Sweeney is calculated and deliberate about when and what he says— this is out of the ordinary. Don’t think he’s the type to hold availability just to rip the officiating. Think we might get an update (not a good one) on Marchand that merges into officiating discourse," a fan added.

"Maybe he’ll have the balls to call the league out unlike Monty," a fan wrote.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand was ruled out of Game 4 due to a sucker punch from Sam Bennett which went uncalled and no suspension was made, which is what fans believe the press conference will be about.

"This will be a must listen," a fan added.

It's clear many fans are excited to hear what Sweeney has to say, as it is unusual for a GM to speak during a playoff series.

Boston Bruins on the brink of elimination

The Boston Bruins suffered a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers at home in Game 4 to fall behind 3-1 in the series.

Boston led 2-0 after the first period but gave up three unanswered goals to lose the pivotal Game 4. The Bruins will need to win three straight games, including two on the road, to advance to the Conference Finals.

Despite being down 3-1 in the series, Boston remains confident they can still win this series.

“This is playoff hockey,” goalie Jeremy Swayman said, via NHL.com. “We’d better believe in this reality. The reality is that we’re going to go to Florida, we’re going to play the same game, and we’re going to get it done. I have no doubt in this group.

"We have a lot of confidence and a lot of motivation to bring it back to Boston because our fans deserve a lot better, and we’re excited to do that."

Game 5 of the series is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in Florida.