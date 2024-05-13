Sam Bennett breaks his silence on Brad Marchand hit and addresses being "Public enemy No. 1" in Boston

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett spoke about his controversial hit on Brad Marchand during Game 3 of the series. The hit caused Marchand to sustain an upper-body injury, which caused him to miss the Boston Bruins' subsequent game on Sunday.

It is arguably safe to say that Sam Bennett has become the center of attention and is seen as the pantomime villain among the Bruins fans due to his actions. The collision between Bennett and Marchand has become a major talking point in the series.

During TNT's pregame show before Game 4, a new angle of the incident was shown. It revealed Sam Bennett delivering an extra shot to Brad Marchand, appearing to land a right hand on him.

Following the Panthers' win in Game 4 on Sunday, Bennett joined the NHL on TNT post-game segment to discuss his hit on Marchand. When Paul Bissonnette (Biz) asked Sam Bennett how it feels to be the public's number one enemy in Boston, the Panthers center responded by saying:

"Yeah, I mean, I got a little taste of it last year in Toronto, and, you know, I guess I'm getting kind of used to it. I mean, on that play, obviously, I'm not trying to, you know, punch him in the head. Like everyone's saying, other people can have different opinions," Bennett said.

Bennett acknowledged the attention and the varying opinions surrounding the incident. He clarified that his intention was not to strike Marchand in the head intentionally, saying:

"You know, I've just brace myself for him to come and hit me. You know, there's no way I would have had time to think about punching him in the head...but, you know, people can see it however they want. It's playoff hockey; there's going to be hard plays, " he added.

Marchand remained on the bench after the hit and didn't return to the game for the rest of Game 3.

Bennett was not punished by the NHL for his play that left Marchand injured in Game 3. The Bruins captain is dealing with an upper-body injury, and his status remains week-to-week for now.

Sam Bennette reflects on the goal call that stood after Bruins' review

On Sunday, the Florida Panthers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 4 at TD Garden to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their second-round Eastern Conference series.

In the third period, Bennett tied it 2-2 for the Panthers after knocking the puck in a rebound at the left post with just one second remaining on the power play. The Bruins challenged the play for goalie interference, but after a review, the call was upheld.

"I mean, on that one, it was a little shove, and I'm putting the puck in the net before Swayman is going to have an opportunity, whether Coyle is in his grill or not," Sam Bennett said on the goalie interference call. "I believe I'm putting that puck in before he's getting across, no matter what. So I think that's why it stood, and I think it was right call."

Game 5 between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins returns to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.