Sam Bennett "a nasty nasty man" for punching Brad Marchand, opines Colby Armstrong after newly discovered camera angle

Former NHLer Colby Armstrong has labeled Sam Bennett a "nasty man" for punching Brad Marchand. It all started when Bennett collided with Marchand, knocking him out of Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers' second-round series at TD Garden on Friday.

However, the collision between Bennett and Marchand became even more significant when a new camera angle was shown during TNT's pregame coverage before Game 4.

The new angle revealed Bennett's extra shot at Brad Marchand, which appeared to be a hard right hand that rocked Brad Marchand as he passed by. After the hit, the Bruins captain stayed on the bench and didn't return to play for the rest of the game.

Armstrong had a strong reaction to Sam Bennett's actions. He opined that there was intent behind Bennett's extra shot on Brad Marchand during the collision.

"I know that Bennett plays on the edge; he's a junkyard dog. He's nasty. He lives right there, and he'll get you if he can, and that was hidden. Paul Maurice says in his comments it just looked like a collision to me; he hides it so well...but I think there's intent there, "Armstrong said.

He continued:

"For him to throw that little rabid shot out there on that collision to make that happen. And I was on the case the other night I discovered it I saw it. I rate when I notice it. It's like you can't see it."

"We've seen Sam Bennett do this before; he got kind of Matthew Kniews last year in the playoffs as well. And I think that's what Jim Montgomery is talking about. He's a nasty, nasty man, and he means business. And especially come playoffs." Armstrong added.

Bennett didn't face any punishment for his actions from the NHL after the game. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand is currently week-to-week with an upper-body injury and missed Game 4 against the Panthers on Sunday.

Jim Montgomery on Sam Bennett's hit on Brad Marchand

Montgomery in his post-game media interaction expressed his belief that Bennett had intent when he collided with Marchand. The Boston Bruins coach didn't label it as dirty, but rather a play that went beyond the boundaries of fair play.

“I don’t think I classified it as dirty. I just thought it was outside the lines,” Montgomery said (via NESN). “I think it was someone that plays the game on the edge and he knew what he was doing. I don’t know if you’ve seen the picture from behind, but there’s clearly — he loaded up.”

Marchand leads the Bruins in scoring. The 35-year-old veteran has accumulated ten points over as many games through three goals and seven assists so far in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are now on the brink of elimination following their Game 4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday night.