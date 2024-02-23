"First Bedard now McDavid, lucky kid": Connor McDavid goofing around with Corey Perry's son Griffin leaves NHL fans envious

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was recently captured on video having a playful moment with his new teammate Corey Perry's youngest son, Griffin, leaving many NHL fans feeling envious.

McDavid was seen playing a keep-away game with Griffin, making it a memorable moment for the young kid, who was undoubtedly filled with excitement and joy at getting the chance to do so with one of the best players in the NHL.

One fan on X, formerly Twitter, envied a playful way, echoing the dream of every hockey fan to get an opportunity to play with the best:

"First Bedard and now Mcdavid, lucky kid."

Another chimed in:

"The little guy goes from playing with Bedard to playing with Mcdavid. Lucky boy"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Corey Perry joined the Edmonton Oilers following a brief stint of 16 games with the Chicago Blackhawks before the club terminated his contract. The 38-year-old veteran joined the Oilers last month after signing a one-year, $1,100,000 contract with the club.

He's played nine games for them so far and has accumulated five points through three goals and two assists. In the same nine-game span for the Oilers, Corey Perry has already dropped the gloves twice, including a recent fight against Parker Wotherspoon of the Boston Bruins.

What's next for Connor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers?

Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars

After back-to-back wins, the Edmonton Oilers failed to make it three consecutive wins after losing to the Boston Bruins, 6-5 in overtime at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

The club is third in the Pacific Division with 68 points, 12 points behind the division leaders, the Vancouver Canucks. Furthermore, the Oilers are 6-3-1 in their last 10 outings.

As for Connor McDavid, he leads the club in scoring with 85 points through 21 goals and an impressive 64 assists in 51 games. Notably, he's third in the league in points and has the most assists.

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Minnesota Wild next at Rogers Place on Thursday.