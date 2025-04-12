First look at Toronto Maple Leafs' 2025 playoff gear

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to end a 56-year drought and lift the Stanley Cup this season. Their recent history in the postseason has been woeful, with the team only reaching the second round of the playoffs once since 2004.

It’s all hands on deck for the franchise this season, and they have already launched fan gear for the upcoming playoffs. On Saturday, The Hockey News writer David Alter posted a pic of a Maple Leafs playoffs 2025 hoodie on X (formerly Twitter).

“There is fresh playoff gear already out,” Alter wrote.

The grey sweatshirt has the hockey franchise's logo on the front, with the words "Toronto 2025 Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Playoffs" written in the club's colors of blue and white.

A special logo with a silhouette of the Stanley Cup is added to the bottom of the design as well.

The Maple Leafs lead the Atlantic Division with 100 points. They are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, with the team peaking at the perfect time for a deep playoff run.

The team also got some good news, with injured players Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa joining team practice and likely to return to the roster before the playoffs begin.

Coach Craig Berube dropped F-bomb on Toronto Maple Leafs players

In March, coach Craig Berube halted practice and dropped multiple f-bombs during a morning drill.

“Craig Berube already had to stop practice after the first drill this morning and was heard shouting F-bombs at the players “a few times,” Leafs Latest tweeted.

Berube's outburst had followed a low point in the Maple Leafs' season. They had suffered a shock 5-2 defeat to the bottom-of-the-table Nashville Predators and lost the top spot in their division.

Berube had explained the reasons he blew his top to reporters.

"Execution. That is all. I didn’t like the execution," he said per Maple Leafs Hot Stove. "The passing wasn’t very sharp. It got better, but it is just the mindset coming in. After day off, sometimes, it’s a little sleepy, and the execution is not good."

The Leafs play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday for the fourth and final time this season and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the division table.

