Flames captain Mikael Backlund makes damning admission on Rasmus Andersson's future in Calgary

Calgary Flames captain Mikael Backlund spoke with clarity about Rasmus Andersson’s future. Andersson has one year left on his contract with Calgary. He is signed to a six-year, $27.3 million deal, with a cap hit of $4.55 million per season.

Ad

Backlund said at the NHL player media tour that Rasmus Andersson will be traded.

"Yeah, he’s getting traded. It’s obvious," Backlund said via The Athletic.

He talked about the team and Anderson's expectations and explained that both sides need Andersson to play well.

"But the team wants value. He wants a big contract," Backlund said. "So he wants to play well. The team needs him to play well. So, just go out and play. I talked to him, and he doesn’t want to be a distraction. So it’s all good."

Ad

Trending

Rasmus Andersson was one of Calgary’s most dependable players last season. He played 81 games before resting in the final match. He scored 11 goals and had 20 assists. He also recorded 196 blocked shots and 36 hits.

Despite making a firm statement on the trade, Backlund has doubts about the eventual decision on Andersson's future. He said that things could still change.

"It’s too bad it’s come to this," Backlund said. "I don’t think that they’re close to getting an agreement or anything, but you never know. Things could change. We’ll see."

Ad

Rasmus Andersson's comments on his trade out of Calgary

In the second week of August, Rasmus Andersson spoke about trade rumors. He was linked to the LA Kings and Golden Knights. Andersson told Expressen that he never gave Calgary a preferred trade destination.

"Then some insider comes with wrong information...," Andersson said. "I have not given Calgary a team, that I only want to play with one team. That is not true,"

Ad

Andersson has six-team no-trade clause in the 2025-26 season, leaving his future uncertain. He made it clear he has not set limits on Calgary’s trade talks.

"I communicated that decision to Calgary," Andersson said. "I said if you want to trade me, this is the number of teams I can think of signing for. But this wasn’t one of them,"

The Flames missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season as they finished with 96 points and a record of 41-27-14, showing some progress from last season. However, their special teams struggled with a weak power play and penalty kill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama