Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil shared his thoughts after signing a contract extension with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.The 25-year-old Slovak forward was signed to a three-year, $7.5 million contract extension, with an annual average value (AAV) of $2.5 million. The new deal kicks in the 2026-27 season, securing him through the 2028-29 season, bypassing restricted free agency next summer.After signing the extension, Pospisil described Calgary as his second home, appreciating the support of the fans. He acknowledged the team's bad luck last season in missing the playoffs but emphasized that the job remains unfinished.“I feel really good in Calgary, it feels like my second home, playing in front of the great fans,” he said via NHL. “Last year, we had kind of bad luck, not (making) the playoffs. The job is still not done, hopefully we can push it forward for this year.He added:“That’s going to be the number-one goal, to make the playoffs: once you make the playoffs, anything can happen.”Martin Pospisil was drafted 105th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2018 NHL draft. The 25-year-old posted a career-best 25 points through four goals and 21 assists and 84 penalty minutes in 81 games last season. He also ranked third in the league with 301 hits.Martin Pospisil eager to represent Slovakia againPospisil earned a spot on Slovakia's Olympic roster among the first six players announced by each participating nation. Having missed the World Championship this past spring, the Flames forward is eager to represent his country again.“It means a lot, especially that I was in the mix - six guys were announced early, and I was with them,” he said via NHL. “It means a lot to represent your country, everyone is gonna watch that.“And especially to play against the best players, I think it’s super-cool and super-exciting. There’s lots of motivation there, every game is going to matter, and I think it’s going to be fun.”Martin Pospisil and the Slovak men’s ice hockey team will aim to defend their bronze medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.Also Read: What happened to Zayne Parekh? Flames reveal reason for pulling prospect from Team Canada World Junior camp