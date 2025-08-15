Flames' Nazem Kadri gets 100% real on being left out of Hockey Canada's Olympic camp

Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri spoke about Team Canada’s orientation camp for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 5-22.

During an interview with The Athletic's Julian McKenzie, published on Thursday, Kadri said:

"I feel like I deserve a chance. I think over the last few seasons, I’ve certainly proven that with my statistics and the winning pedigree. I think it speaks for itself."

Last season, Nazem Kadri scored 35 goals and 67 points in 82 games. The 35 goals were a career high, and he also plays a physical game and has playoff experience. Over the last four seasons, Kadri has averaged 29 goals and nearly 71.3 points. He believes his recent statistics support that view.

"Honestly, man, it would be an absolute dream come true to somehow crack that team," Kadri said. "I’ve been a long shot before. I’m looking forward to giving myself an opportunity. But I understand I’m going to have to play well."

However, the Flames have missed the playoffs for the third year in a row. They stayed in the race until the final week.

Previously, Nazem Kadri addressed his trade rumors to Toronto

In the second week of July, Nazem Kadri spoke about his trade rumors. He was getting linked to a return to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kadri said it feels strange to see his name online, and mentioned that the rumors have no real foundation.

"It’s (the rumors) happened quite often over the last couple months," Kadri said on the "Knight Shift" podcast. "It’s a little bit bizarre scrolling around and seeing your face pop up and your name pop up. Obviously, the rumor mill is pretty strong, especially around these parts. A lot of the times, the rumors can catch some fire and the fire turns into bigger fires,”

Kadri has played ten seasons with Toronto from 2009 to 2019. He had his best season there in 2016-17 with 61 points. However, since then, he has established himself as a reliable top-six forward. After the Leafs, Kadri played three seasons with Colorado, winning a Stanley Cup in 2022. He then joined Calgary in 2022 and has been a key player for the team.

Nazem Kadri is under contract with Calgary until 2029. His deal is worth $49 million with a $7 million cap hit each year. So, it's unlikely that the Flames will trade him without aiming for a full rebuild.

