Flames' Nazem Kadri pens 3-word response to leading NHL in goals by wrist shots

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri posted a three-word reaction on Instagram to leading the NHL in goals by wrist shot.

Kadri topped the list with 28 wrist-shot goals in the 2024-25 season, while Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson ranked second with 27 wrist-shot goals. He captioned the story:

"I'll take it [laughing emoji]."

(Image Source: Nazem Kadri/Instagram)

Nazem Kadri had a strong 2024-25 NHL season with the Calgary Flames, playing all 82 games. He set a career-high with 35 goals and added 32 assists for a total of 67 points.

His shooting percentage was 12.5%, with 279 shots on goal. Kadri contributed significantly on the power play, scoring 8 power-play goals and adding 14 power-play assists.

Kadri also had 5 game-winning goals, though his plus/minus rating was -17. He averaged 19:21 minutes of ice time per game and recorded 72 penalty minutes.

Nazem Kadri's future remains uncertain amid links to Habs and Leafs

There has been speculation about Kadri possibly returning to the Maple Leafs, driven by Toronto’s need for a top-six forward with grit following Mitch Marner’s departure to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kadri, who played nine seasons with Toronto, recently addressed these rumors. He acknowledged the speculation, stating:

“It’s definitely a topic to talk about, and why not talk about it?”

David Pagnotta of "TFP" has downplayed the likelihood of a trade, citing Kadri’s $7 million annual average value (AAV) contract through the 2028-29 season and his full no-move clause, which complicates any potential deal.

Meanwhile, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted on his 32 Thoughts podcast that Calgary would only consider a trade if Kadri expressed a desire to move to a contender or if an offer was overwhelmingly compelling, neither of which appears to be the case currently.

While trade rumors, particularly involving the Maple Leafs, persist, there’s no concrete evidence of an imminent deal. Kadri remains a vital part of the Flames, and any trade would likely require his approval due to his no-move clause.

Apart from the Maple Leafs, there is also speculation of Kadri potentially waiving his no-move clause for the Montreal Canadiens. However, the Habs are reported to have indicated no current interest in acquiring the 34-year-old forward.

