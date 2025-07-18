NHL Rumors: Insider links Nazem Kadri to $3B franchise, drops truth bomb on Maple Leafs' chance

Nazem Kadri can be traded this summer for the right offer. On Friday’s SDPN podcast, Steve Dangle, Adam Wylde and Jesse Blake discussed possible trade options. One team mentioned was the Montreal Canadiens, valued at $3 billion by Forbes. The hosts agreed that Kadri would be a good fit there.

Dangle said the Flames are not likely to trade Kadri to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He believes the Leafs do not have the right pieces for a deal.

"He also probably understands that he's not likely to be traded," Dangle said. [3:05] "At least not likely to be traded to the Leafs. ...The Leafs have nothing to give them, and the Leafs and Flames are not - they're not doing business."

On the other hand, Dangle said Montreal has assets and ambition. He mentioned Canadiens' general manager Kent Hughes and said that they have a clear need for a second-line center.

"Montreal is a really interesting one, because they have plenty of assets," Dangle said. "They have plenty of ambition. And it would be the summer of Kent bringing in Noah Dobson and then Nazem Kadri, and I think he fits the 2C hole that they have, which is so glaring, and he would get to come in and play with like Ivan Demidov, which is pretty cool."

Kadri had a strong 2024–25 season with Calgary. He scored 35 goals and had 32 assists in 82 games. That was his best goal total in any NHL season. He played big minutes and was one of Calgary’s top players.

Co-host Adam Wylde agreed with Dangle and said that Kadri is the exact fit for the Habs.

"If they go and get a guy like Nazim Kadri, they are probably the top 3 team in the division," Wylde said. "Naz like fits so well in their lineup. He's exactly what they need. Perfect placement for their lineup."

Jeff Marek believes Nazem Kadri could be traded for right price

Last week, Jeff Marek spoke about Nazem Kadri on the Sekeres & Price show. He said the Flames are not looking to trade Kadri, but they are open to listening. Calgary general manager Craig Conroy would move Kadri if the return is good.

"I would imagine for the right price that Nazem Kadri — Conroy would certainly listen," Marek said. "I would imagine that if presented the right opportunity, Kadri would probably go."

Marek said Kadri will go to a contender. He has four years left on his current contract, and the deal carries a $7 million cap hit.

