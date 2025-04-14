Flames' rookie goalie Dustin Wolf a major reason why Calgary is still in the playoff race after 5-2 win over Sharks

Rookie Dustin Wolf has taken the starter's role by the horns for the Calgary Flames. There was a considerable vacancy in the crease when goaltender Jacob Markstrom departed via trade to the New Jersey Devils during the 2024 offseason.

However, Wolf has put himself firmly into the conversation for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie along with standouts like San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.

Wolf earned his fourth victory in his last four games on Sunday and has put together an impressive campaign in his rookie season; his record improved to 28-16-8, and he's posted a 2.62 goals-against with an impressive .910 save percentage. He also has three shutouts.

He's tied for 11th among all goaltenders with 28 wins, the most of any rookie goalie in the NHL today.

Ultimately, if he were to win the Calder Trophy, he would be the first goaltender to do so since Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Steve Mason earned the award in 2009.

Dustin Wolf has confidence in himself and his team, as he said late last month.

“Everyone dogged us and didn’t expect us to be here," he said of Calgary's pursuit of a Wild Card berth. "I have no doubt that if we do get in, we’re going to shock some people.”

Wolf and the Flames still have their work cut out for them in the final two remaining games of the season; they face both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings.

Dustin Wolf helped the Flames to a 5-2 win over the Sharks to stay alive in postseason race

Wolf was between the pipes for the Flames, picking up his 28th win of the season as part of his club's 5-2 victory over the Sharks.

The Flames took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission thanks to goals from MacKenzie Weegar and Adam Klapka; ex-Flame Tyler Toffoli scored for the Sharks.

After the Sharks knotted the score at 2-2 in the second period, they broke out with three unanswered goals in the final frame courtesy of Yegor Sharangovich, Matt Coronato, and yet another from Sharangovich; his second goal was into the open net with goaltender Georgi Romanov on the bench for an extra attacker.

On the night, Wolf made 28 saves and had a save percentage of .933%. If the Flames ultimately secure a playoff spot, Dustin Wolf will have played a major role in doing so.

