"Fly high special angel": Arber Xhekaj's mom Simona pens a heartfelt message after Brendan Gallagher announces mother Della's death

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher is mourning the loss of his mother, Della. She died from brain cancer on March 20, 2025. fighting with the disease for over three years.

Brendan Gallagher shared pictures of his mother on Instagram and wrote a touching caption. He called her the best mom and said he would miss her every day and promised to make her proud.

"The best mom we could have had! Grateful for all the amazing memories we have. I will cherish them and remember them always. Not a day will go by I won’t want to pick up the phone and call you, or give you a big hug tell you I love you.

"But we will all charge on with everything you taught us making you proud every single day. Rest in peace mom, I love you. I miss you. Forever the best mom," Brendan captioned the post.

Many in the hockey community felt Gallagher's loss, including Simona Xhekaj, the mother of Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj. On Thursday, she shared her condolences on Instagram.

"Fly high special angel. Thank you for every little msg and check in. We sure had special bond in very short time. I will never forget," she wrote.

Brendan Gallagher's gesture for his mother Della in Habs win over Ottawa

Brendan Gallagher honored his late mother, Della, during Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators. After scoring an empty-net goal in the Canadiens' 6-3 win, he tapped his heart and looked up.

Later while speaking to the media, Gallagher said,

“We were in Calgary, and I found out she passed, so it’s been a tough week for the family, but you know the way the team supported me and helped me out. Wouldn’t have gotten through without them.

"Obviously, my wife and I have a little girl who shares my mom’s name now, which is very special, and it’s been emotional. Everything I am is from her."

Earlier on March 18, Brendan Gallagher's partner Emma Fortin shared a picture of her daughter Everly, whose full name also mentions "Della".

She wrote in the caption:

"Everly Mona Della Gallagher🤍 These past couple of weeks, you’ve filled our hearts with so much light and love. Your second names honor the strong, incredible women who have shaped our lives– our moms. You are so deeply loved, perfect little angel!!🤍🤍🤍"

Gallagher’s gesture and words and Emma's name will always carry Della's memory.

