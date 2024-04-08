"Flyers are done like dinner": Paul Bissonnette predicts two teams that will clinch wild card spots in East

Former NHLer and TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette has predicted the two teams to clinch playoff spots in the tightly contested Eastern Conference. The NHL is witnessing an intense wild card race this season, especially in the East, with numerous teams competing for the second spot.

The Tampa Bay Lightning leads by a significant nine points over the Detroit Red Wings, who are second with 84 points. The Bolts have already qualified for the playoffs.

Moving down from third to fifth spot, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers are deadlocked at 83 points.

The battle for the second spot is incredibly tight and fierce, with both the Pens and Caps having a game in hand over the Flyers, who have four games remaining in the season.

The Flyers are in a tough spot with a seven-game losing streak. Bissonnette reckons their chances of making a comeback for a playoff spot are slim. He said that the New York Islanders and Penguins will secure playoff berths instead:

"Who’s getting in? Islanders & Penguins is my guess because it just makes this season even wackier than it’s already been. I think Flyers are done like dinner."

The Islanders are third in the Metro Division. If they continue to drop points in their upcoming games and the Penguins, Capitals and Flyers embark on winning runs, any of those teams could secure the divisional spot.

The scenario could result in the Islanders finishing outside the wild card position, as could the other three aforementioned teams.

The intense competition highlights this season's fierce battle for the crucial second wild-card spot in the East and third place in the Metro Division, with the race coming down to the wire as teams fight for playoff contention.

Paul Bissonnette hails Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews

According to Paul Bissonnette, Matthews is not only a standout player for the Leafs but also one with the potential to become a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest talents of his generation:

"So, it's so impressive to be on a list of nine elite guys and the names I mean he's going to be a Hall of Famer he's going to be a first ballot Hall of Famer, he's the greatest"

Paul Bissonnette's statement emphasizes Auston Matthews' exceptional skill, talent and impact on the game. The 26-year-old forward is having a career-best scoring season, leading the league with 64 goals in 75 games.