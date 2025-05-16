Flyers GM Daniel Brière reveals getting calls from agents already after hiring Rick Tocchet as new HC 

It's been tough sledding for the Philadelphia Flyers and their fans in recent years.

Five consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs and just one series victory over the last 13 seasons have been a tough pill to swallow.

They've been rebuilding for the last several years, and with the hiring of new head coach Rick Tocchet, they're hoping to begin moving forward on an upward trajectory and out of said rebuild.

It's starting to come together with the addition of Tocchet to go with lots of prospects and good young players like Matvei Michkov, Tyson Foerster, and Jamie Drysdale. Because of that, general manager Danny Brière believes players around the NHL will now be intrigued with the possibility of coming to Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Flyers shared Tocchet and Brière's full press conference on X (formerly Twitter).

"And on my end, yeah, there's no doubt that Rick is going to make us more enticing for players to come here. There's no doubt about that. You know, there's already agents calling and letting us know that, you know, and that's kudos to him for the relationship that he's built and the reputation that he's built over the years. It's so positive in that regard that there's no doubt in my mind that, yes, it makes, it's gonna make us more of an attractive team to join," Brière said (18:32).

Rick Tocchet's contract is expected to come in at five years and $26,250,000 as head coach in Philadelphia.

The Flyers' top players are excited to work with Rick Tocchet

The hiring of Rick Tocchet has the Philadelphia Flyers' core players excited for what's to come.

Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny both shared their thoughts on Tocchet becoming their head coach in an article that the Philadelphia Flyers shared on X.

"He's won before. Excited to get going with him and see what he's all about in a head-coaching role and try to take that next step forward that our team is trying to do here over the next couple of seasons," Sanheim said.

"It's great; really looking forward to working with him. He seems like a great guy. I've heard nothing but good things. And he's a Flyer. That means something, and he knows that," Konecny said.

Sanheim and Konecny are both career-long Flyers and have been through all of the ups and downs in Philadelphia.

They're ready to take the next step and bring a winning culture back to the organization under the lead of Rick Tocchet.

