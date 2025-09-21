  • home icon
  • Flyers HC Rick Tocchet fights back tears paying tribute to Hall of Fame goaltender Bernie Parent

Flyers HC Rick Tocchet fights back tears paying tribute to Hall of Fame goaltender Bernie Parent

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 21, 2025 19:51 GMT
NHL: Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Philadelphia Flyers coach Rick Tocchet mourns Bernie Parent's death (image credit: IMAGN)

The Philadelphia Flyers are mourning Bernie Parent, who died in his sleep on Sunday. Parent led the Flyers to Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975, while winning the Conn Smythe Trophy both years. His No. 1 jersey was retired, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984.

Parent was 80 years old and felt back pain the day before his death. Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet spoke about Parent on Sunday during a press conference. He said Parent helped him when he was a teenager trying to make the team.

"Ooh! Joe just told me about it half hour ago, tough one, because he's like, I've been gone for so long, and I've kind of lost touch with him over the years," Tocchet said. "But one of the guys, when I was an 18 or 19 coming here, one of the nicest guys that helped my career. So tough one. I wish I saw him, but anyways, great guy."
Tocchet joined the Flyers in 1984, five years after Parent's retirement. Parent was helping coach the team's goaltending at the time. Tocchet remembered how he lifted the mood in the locker room, describing him as the glue of the franchise in the 1990s.

"Like as a young kid, you're, you know, you're stressed, you're trying to make the team, and when he would come and he'd just break the room up," Tocchet said. "So he really helped me out."
Tocchet highlighted that Parent was always positive and cheerful. He coached Ron Hextall and Pelle Lindbergh.

"I think he actually had a great relationship with Pelle Lindbergh, they were really close, and we had great goaltending," Tocchet said. "So he kind of just passed the torch to those guys. So yeah, he was awesome, love the guy."

Parent became an ambassador for the Flyers, and Tocchet said he found ways to encourage teammates during tough times.

"I don't even think he ever had a bad day," Tocchet said. "Bernie was one of those guys, just, you know, he would just, you know, we lose three in a row, somehow he'd come in there and lift us up, Bernie way, right? It's hard to explain. And obviously, the knowledge he gave our goaltenders. So, yeah, it's like I said, an incredible ambassador for the Flyers."
For Rick Tocchet, Bernie Parent’s death came as a shock

Philadelphia Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said Bernie Parent’s death was shocking. He mentioned that Parent was recently at a play with friends, and that he was always part of the Flyers family. Tocchet also praised him for his charity work and service as a team ambassador.

"(Being a Flyers means something because) It's a family, you know, Bernie's been part of Flyers for years," Tocchet said on Sunday. "He's been here. He does charities, million charities, spends a lot of time, and represents the Flyers."

Parent always represented the Flyers with pride. He started his NHL career in 1965 with the Boston Bruins and played for Toronto before returning to Philadelphia in 1973. Injuries ended his playing career in 1979, but he remained involved with the team. Parent continued as a coach and ambassador, leaving a lasting impact on the Flyers community.

