Flyers icon Eric Lindros pens a heartfelt message after Bernie Parent's death, at 80 - "Wasn't just a legend"

Philadelphia Flyers icon Eric Lindros shared a heartfelt message for legendary goaltender Bernie Parent following his death.Bernie Parent, the legendary Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender who led the Philadelphia Flyers to their only two Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975, died on Sept. 21, at the age of 80.No cause of death was disclosed in the official announcements from the Flyers organization or other sources. In memory of Bernie Parent and his enduring legacy with the Flyers, Eric Lindros shared a heartfelt tribute on X.&quot;Bernie Parent wasn't just a legend for the Flyers. he was the heart and soul of what it means to be part of the Flyers family. Rest easy, my friend. Your legacy will forever live on in Flyers history, and in the hearts of everyone who had the honor of calling you a friend.&quot;Eric Lindros @88EricLindrosLINKBernie Parent wasn't just a legend for the Flyers. he was the heart and soul of what it means to be part of the Flyers family. Rest easy, my friend. Your legacy will forever live on in Flyers history, and in the hearts of everyone who had the honor of calling you a friend.Bernie Parent was the backbone of the &quot;Broad Street Bullies&quot; era FlyersParent was the backbone of the &quot;Broad Street Bullies&quot; era Flyers, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP in both 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup wins. He also won the Vezina Trophy twice in the same years after leading the league with 47 wins.Parent had a stint of 13 seasons in the NHL and played for the likes of the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Notably, he also played one season with the Philadelphia Blazers in the WHA.Parent amassed 271 career wins and 54 shutouts. His career was cut short in 1979 at the age of 34 after a stick accidentally struck his right eye during a game against the New York Rangers, causing permanent vision damage. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984.