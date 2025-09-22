  • home icon
Flyers icon Eric Lindros pens a heartfelt message after Bernie Parent's death, at 80 - "Wasn't just a legend"

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Sep 22, 2025 03:48 GMT
Flyers icon Eric Lindros pens a heartfelt message after Bernie Parent's death, at 80 - "Wasn't just a legend"

Philadelphia Flyers icon Eric Lindros shared a heartfelt message for legendary goaltender Bernie Parent following his death.

Bernie Parent, the legendary Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender who led the Philadelphia Flyers to their only two Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975, died on Sept. 21, at the age of 80.

No cause of death was disclosed in the official announcements from the Flyers organization or other sources. In memory of Bernie Parent and his enduring legacy with the Flyers, Eric Lindros shared a heartfelt tribute on X.

"Bernie Parent wasn’t just a legend for the Flyers. he was the heart and soul of what it means to be part of the Flyers family. Rest easy, my friend. Your legacy will forever live on in Flyers history, and in the hearts of everyone who had the honor of calling you a friend."
Bernie Parent was the backbone of the "Broad Street Bullies" era Flyers

Parent was the backbone of the "Broad Street Bullies" era Flyers, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP in both 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup wins. He also won the Vezina Trophy twice in the same years after leading the league with 47 wins.

Parent had a stint of 13 seasons in the NHL and played for the likes of the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Notably, he also played one season with the Philadelphia Blazers in the WHA.

Parent amassed 271 career wins and 54 shutouts. His career was cut short in 1979 at the age of 34 after a stick accidentally struck his right eye during a game against the New York Rangers, causing permanent vision damage. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984.

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
