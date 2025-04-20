Flyers' Sean Couturier shares startling detail on his relationship with ex-HC John Tortorella

Philadelphia Flyers captain Sean Couturier recently opened up about his strained relationship with former head coach John Tortorella. Couturier was named captain in February 2024, becoming the 20th in franchise history. But shortly after the announcement, he was scratched by Tortorella — a move that raised eyebrows.

In his end-of-season comments, Couturier said that he and Tortorella had very little communication.

"Yeah, I think if you look at the minutes and stuff, I think it tells you how I was kind of maybe being pushed aside, but you know, that's what I mean," Couturier told media Friday (7:18 mark).

Couturier said he felt his ice time and role were reduced without a clear explanation from John Tortorella.

"Didn't agree with the way I was getting pushed aside. But just trying to not be a distraction and keep my mouth shut, put in the extra effort to try to get back to where I should be," Couturier said. "A lot of it is on me too —at times I needed to play better, but it's just behind us now.

"We'll be buying in and and doing whatever we can to get back in in the winning column and getting back to playoffs."

Sean Couturier scored 15 goals and had 30 assists in 79 games this NHL season. He played solid two-way hockey and was more effective in games the Flyers won. The team finished with a record of 33-39-10, missing the playoffs as they struggled with scoring and consistency.

While Couturier remained a key contributor, he couldn’t carry the team alone. The Flyers finished last in the Metropolitan Division and will need major improvements to bounce back next season.

Couturier acknowledged that Tortorella’s preferred style of play may not have suited him.

"I think if you look at the way he wanted us to play, it was fast, speed, quick on pucks. It's maybe not fully my type of game,” Couturier said.

“If you look at my career, I was never the fastest guy, but I still found a way to be first on the puck. I think that's maybe the reason. I don't know, honestly, it is what it is."

Flyers GM Daniel Briere's statement after firing John Tortorella

John Tortorella was fired in March following a difficult stretch. Flyers general manager Daniel Briere called it “rock bottom.” Internal issues, including tension with players like Cam York, contributed to the decision.

"I felt it was time," Briere said, via NHL.com. "You're going to ask me, is there one thing that happened? It's not one thing. It's a series of things that have happened, and probably a little bit more in the last three weeks, that has escalated since probably around the Trade Deadline, right after that.

"So like I said, it's not one thing specific. It's an accumulation [of things] that have happened, probably more often lately."

John Tortorella's tenure as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers yielded a record of 97 wins, 107 losses and 33 ties.

