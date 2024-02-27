"Forever a fake tough guy": Fans flame Brady Tkachuk's last-second physicality in Senators' 6-3 loss to Capitals

Brady Tkachuk's frustrations boiled over in the dying seconds of the Ottawa Senators' 6-3 defeat to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Despite a valiant effort from Tkachuk, who tallied a goal and two assists, his late-game physical altercation with Darcy Kuemper and Trevor van Riemsdyk drew the ire of fans.
Hendrix Lapierre's return to the ice after a month-long absence fueled the Capitals' victory, with the rookie notching two crucial goals in the second period. Lapierre's performance – coupled with Aliaksei Protas' goal and two assists and Beck Malenstyn's goal and assist – extended the Capitals' point streak to five games.
Brady Tkachuk showcased his aggression in a shoving match that lacked impact on the game's outcome. His display of "fake toughness," as labeled by fans, came as the team's efforts fell short against the Capitals.
Many fans expressed frustration at Tkachuk's physical altercation on X, formerly Twitter:
Senators' Anton Forsberg allowed four goals on 10 shots in the first period, so he was subsequently pulled. Joonas Korpisalo then stopped eight of 10 shots over the final two periods.
The Senators had won two straight before meeting the Capitals. Now they face the Nashville Predators next.
Brady Tkachuk sparks Senators' rally, but Capitals prevail
The Capitals rapidly showed their superiority when Aliaksei Protas broke the tie at 6:30 of the opening period. Protas took advantage of a flawlessly performed 2-on-1 rush, getting an accurate pass from Anthony Mantha before adeptly maneuvering beyond Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg to sink a backhand shot.
Just two minutes later, John Carlson extended Washington's lead to 2-0. His precise wrist shot sailed from the right circle during a power play. The goal followed a face-off win, showcasing the Capitals' skill in exploiting special teams.
However, the Senators quickly mounted a response as Drake Batherson ignited a spark for Ottawa, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at 10:12. Batherson seized on a loose puck behind the Capitals' net, courtesy of a heads-up play by Brady Tkachuk, and rifled a shot past a sprawling Darcy Kuemper.
Senators Shane Pinto leveled the score at 2-2 at 12:41. Pinto displayed superb hand-eye coordination, deflecting Travis Hamonic's shot into the net for the equalizer after an initial ruling of a high stick was overturned following a video review.
Washington regained momentum late in the first period, courtesy of goals from Max Pacioretty and Beck Malenstyn, establishing a 4-2 lead heading into the intermission.
The second period had the teams exchanging blows. Brady Tkachuk briefly reignited Senators' hopes with a 1:27 goal. However, Hendrix Lapierre dashed any comeback dreams. He secured a resounding 6-3 Capitals victory, notching goals at 1:58 and 10:55.