"Forever to go": William Karlsson's wife Emily pens heartfelt message for beau on couple's third wedding anniversary

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 24, 2025 05:00 GMT
William Karlsson's wife Emily pens heartfelt message for beau on couple's third wedding anniversary [via IG/@efergie13]

Vegas Golden Knight alternate captain William Karlsson and his wife Emily celebrated their third wedding anniversary this week. On Wednesday, Emily shared a carousel of throwback pictures from their wedding on her Instagram to celebrate the special occasion.

One of the pictures showed Emily in her wedding gown lying on the floor while William bent down to hold her hand, with a neon sign behind them that read “The Karlssons.” Another click saw her sitting on a bar counter in her short white dress from the afterparty, a cowboy hat and sneakers, while William Karlsson stood beside her in a tux smoking a cigar.

“I love being married to you @larswilliamkarlsson 🤍✨ 3 years down and forever to go 🥰 #vimotvärlden,” Emily wrote in the caption.
A third picture captured them celebrating under a shower of confetti during the afterparty with Emily wearing her sparkly mini dress and sneakers. The final picture was a close-up of Emily’s hands resting on a wall showing off her rings and sheer bridal gloves.

She also posted a separate story featuring sunflowers and a message in the caption.

“3 years of laughing, loving and pretending we’re normal! wouldn’t have it any other way🥰 @larswilliamkarlsson love you forever and always.”
via Instagram /@efergie13

William Karlsson and Emily Ferguson started dating in November 2017, shortly after Emily reached out to him on Instagram. The couple eventually got engaged in December 2020 during a scenic hike and later tied the knot on July 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. They now have two sons, Beckham born in May 2023, and Lars Maxwell born in November 2024.

William Karlsson’s wife clears the air about moving houses in Vegas

Earlier this month, Emily Karlsson shared videos on Instagram showing major renovations at their Las Vegas home. The clips revealed exposed ceilings, insulation, wood paneling and construction materials spread throughout the house.

In one of the captions, Emily wrote:

“Omg is this even our house?! I’m shook. I’m already in love and it’s not even close to finished. Imagine once it’s all done.”
She later clarified that they haven’t moved.

“We are just doing a HUGE renovation on our home in Vegas while we are away in Sweden 🙏🏼,” she explained in another story.
via Instagram/@efergie13

While in Sweden, the Karlsson family has been enjoying the slower pace of life. Emily posted a carousel of photos showing their sons Beckham and Maxwell spending time outdoors in Stockholm. One picture showed William Karlsson on the lawn with Beckham wrapped in a blanket. Others featured lake views, trampoline fun, soft play areas and the kids enjoying ice cream.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

