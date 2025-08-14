Former New York Rangers forward Nick Bonino has nominated Vincent Trocheck as their next captain, over other top candidates like J.T. Miller and Adam Fox.On Wednesday's episode of the Morning Cuppa Hockey podcast, Bonino reflected on his final NHL season with the Rangers in 2023–24. Having played alongside him that year, Bonino spoke highly of Trocheck, saying he has the right qualities to captain the Blueshirts.&quot;I love Trocheck, we lived together right next to each other in town, kids were in kindergarden together, he's just a great guy, great leader. I loved to come to the rink and be with him.&quot; Bonino said.Bonino acknowledged the strong leadership qualities of Miller and Fox, but believes Trocheck has a unique &quot;magnetism&quot; that draws teammates to him.He vocal, but he's not too vocal right and he plays hard and that's really what you want. He's going to go out every night and he's going to give it, so not sure what they'll do there obviously, but I can't say enough of good things about all those guys.&quot; Bonino explained.Last season, Trocheck recorded 26 goals and 59 points in 82 games for the Blueshirts, showcasing his two-way ability and consistency. Bonino believes Trocheck's combination of on-ice production, leadership, and character makes him the ideal choice to be the next captain.&quot;He's a class guy with a great family, and the Rangers couldn't go wrong with that pick,&quot; Bonino added.The New York oufit have been without a captain since dealing Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks in December, but they may fill that leadership role when the 2025–26 season begins.Larry Brooks's take on Rangers next captainReporter Larry Brooks believes the team should name J.T. Miller as their next captain. Brooks wrote that the “C” isn’t just another uniform detail—it reflects the organization’s identity.“The captain’s sweater is not just another piece of laundry. It represents the organization’s ethos. The Rangers acquired J.T. Miller to change the team culture. The 32-year-old is hard-edged and can be abrasive. That is the identity the Blueshirts should adopt.” Brooks said on NY Post.Throughout franchise history, 29 players have worn the captain’s “C,” including Mark Messier, who served in the role during two separate stints (1991–1997 and 2000–2004). The question now is who will become their 30th captain.