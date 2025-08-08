Former Maple Leaf Ryan Reaves didn’t hold back when giving Nicolas Roy some honest advice about what it’s like to play in Toronto. The Leafs brought in Roy from the Vegas Golden Knights in a blockbuster trade that sent Mitch Marner the other way.On the Leafs Morning Take podcast, Roy revealed that he had the opportunity to catch up with his former teammate Reaves at the airport as he was leaving Vegas and heading to his new team.&quot;I got fortunate enough he was when I was coming back from Vegas. We met at the airport. So, we got we got to talk a little bit about all the guys, the city, a little bit everything,&quot; Roy said.&quot;So, it was nice to catch up with him and see what he thinks of the of Toronto. And he really enjoyed it. So, it was good to know.&quot;Reaves, who spent two seasons with the Maple Leafs before being traded to the San Jose Sharks in July, provided Roy with valuable insights playing for Toronto:&quot;Obviously, there's going to be maybe a little bit of pressure, but I think that's a privilege as a player.&quot;Roy also connected with his former Marlies teammate, Stephen Lorentz - now with the Maple Leafs - to get a better sense of what to expect in Toronto.Nicolas Roy &quot;surprised&quot; to get traded from Vegas to LeafsNicolas Roy admitted that he didn't expect the trade this offseason. But he expressed excitement about joining the Toronto Maple Leafs and their focus on winning:&quot;Really surprised, to be honest. I wasn't expecting to be traded this summer. Came at a time, like I said, I wasn't expecting, but really, really excited to be joining a team that's trying to win right now. That's the most important thing.&quot;The move to Toronto presents a new challenge for Roy, who will now play for a Canadian team in a larger market. However, he's embracing the pressure that comes with high expectations.&quot;Yeah, it's going to be obviously a different challenge,Really excited to play, like I said, for a Canadian team, a bigger market,&quot; Roy acknowledged.Nicolas Roy tallied 15 goals and 43 points over 71 regular season games and added two goals and four points in 11 playoff appearances.