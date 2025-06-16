Former NHL goaltender Martin Biron shared his thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending situation ahead of the crucial Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Ad

The Oilers remain undecided on who should start in the net between Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard in Game 6, as both goalies have struggled to provide top performance lately.

On TSN's Sportscentre, Biron advocated for Skinner to start. He stated that Skinner has been the Oilers' first-choice netminder throughout the season and, in his opinion, is the better of the two, despite Pickard's impressive 7-1 record in the playoffs.

Now I’m going back to Stuart Skinner for game six. I think he’s been their number one goaltender all season long. He is the better of the two goaltenders, in my opinion, despite the fact that Calvin Pickard’s 7-1 in the playoffs. I think you gotta say, “Listen, Stuart — Stuart, you’re the guy. You have to win us a couple of games. We want to win the cup," he said.

Ad

Trending

"Obviously, the Oilers have got to play better in front of him, but he’s got to get his role. He’s got to get the big wall in front of the net. So I would go with Stuart Skinner. I would boost his confidence, make him feel like this is his net. He’s going to go out and win a couple of games. Obviously, it’s a tough situation," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Calvin Pickard made his first start of the Stanley Cup Final in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers. However, it was a challenging outing for him, as he allowed four goals on 18 shots, resulting in his first postseason loss.

Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner has also struggled in the series. In Game 3, Skinner was pulled after conceding five goals on 23 shots, and he was pulled again in Game 4 after allowing three goals on 17 shots in the first period.

Ad

Overall, in the playoffs, Pickard has a 2.85 goals against average (GAA) and a .886 save percentage across 10 games, with a record of 7-1. On the other hand, Skinner has posted a record of 7-6 with a 2.99 GAA, a .891 save percentage, and three shutouts in 14 starts.

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch shares his thoughts about goalie choice for Game 6

Following the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Saturday, head coach Kris Knoblauch shared his thoughts on the goaltending choice for the upcoming Game 6.

Ad

Speaking after the game, he said:

I'm not going to make that decision right now after a tough loss like tonight."

The Edmonton Oilers trail the Panthers 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 6 of the series returns to Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama