Former NHL insider Frank Seravalli leaves breaking hockey news for head coaching job at Germantown Academy

In a surprising move, veteran NHL insider Frank Seravalli has traded in his media credentials for a new role as the varsity head hockey coach at Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

As the president of Daily Faceoff, he led a national network of digital hockey coverage and established himself as one of the league's most trusted insiders for nearly two decades. He's known for his ability to break news and offer expert analysis.

He’s earned a spot on The Hockey News’ list of the “100 People of Power and Influence in the NHL" three times. He has become a familiar face to hockey fans, contributing to various media outlets such as TSN, Sportsnet, and Amazon Prime.

However, Seravalli's passion for the game extends beyond the professional ranks, as he has long been drawn to the rich hockey history of Germantown Academy.

“Germantown Academy hockey has been one of the crown jewels of the Philadelphia region and is still the only school to send three players(Mike Richter, Brian O’Neill and David Sloane) to the NHL,” Seravalli said.

“There is a proud history and a passionate alumni base here. I’m incredibly thankful for the trust demonstrated by GA leadership and the athletic department. I can’t wait to dig in and put in the work.”

Seravalli is now the coach of the Philadelphia Blazers’ 11U team. It gives him valuable hands-on experience in developing young talent.

GA Athletic Director Tim Ginter discusses hiring Frank Seravalli as head coach

On a press releasee, Tim Ginter expressed his excitement about bringing Frank Seravalli on board, highlighting his respected status in the hockey community and his deep passion for the sport.

“Frank is a respected figure in the hockey world whose passion for the game is unmatched.His deep knowledge of the sport, vision for building a program and lifelong connection to GA make him the perfect leader to guide our program forward,” Ginter said.

Frank Seravalli also spent six years as president of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. He also served on the board of the Holy Ghost Prep Alumni Association.

He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Penn State and later pursued graduate studies at Columbia University’s School of Journalism.

