Former NHL star Marc Methot opens up on his daughter potentially playing in the PWHL

During the April 3 to April 14 break in the PWHL action, Marc Methot, a retired NHL player now guiding and supporting women's hockey, talked about the league and his hopes for his daughter to join in.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) paused its regular activities due to the focus on the Women’s World Hockey Championships in Utica, New York.

While elite teams from various countries competed for world supremacy, the PWHL players utilized this break to maintain their skills and preparedness for the upcoming resumption of the PWHL season on April 18. Among those contributing to this preparation was Marc Methot.

Hailey Irwin, an assistant coach of PWHL Ottawa, described this break as a "mini training camp,"

Marc Methot led a body-checking clinic, teaching aspiring athletes valuable skills and techniques. When questioned about the possibility of his daughter joining the PWHL, he enthusiastically expressed his support for women's hockey at the grassroots level. In a statement showcasing his dedication to his daughter's hockey journey, Methot stated,

"My daughter doesn't have to watch the NHL games; she can watch the PWHL. My goal is to get her to play in this league. So I'm going to do everything I can to make that happen."

Marc Methot kids: All we know about ex-Stars player's family life

Marc Methot's family life has been a source of joy and fulfillment for him, centered around their family home in Manotick. Methot, alongside his wife Ellie, has been relishing the experience of parenthood with their two young children.

Their daughter, Ivy, is currently 4 years and 4 months old, while their son Jack is 3 years and 3 months old. From the laughter and playfulness, Methot and Ellie are cherishing every milestone and discovery with their growing children.

In a 2021 interview with Ottawa Sun, Methot said,

“Being a parent stacks up above everything. It’s not only the most important job, it’s also the hardest. ... It’s a lot of work when you’re all in all day, but it’s also amazing."

On March 9, 2021, Methot took retirement due to a lingering knee injury. He said,

"The silver lining in my knee injury is I’ve been here every step of the way. I’ve been able to see every little change they’ve had, from crawling to walking to talking. I’ve been very fortunate.”

A brief overview of Marc Methot's NHL career

Marc Methot began his hockey career with the London Knights in the OHL before being drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2003. He won the Memorial Cup with the Knights in 2005 and later played for the Blue Jackets, signing a contract extension in 2011.

Methot was traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2012 and signed a contract extension in 2015. In 2017, he suffered an injury and the team later traded him to the Dallas Stars. Methot retired in 2021 and co-hosted "The Wally and Methot Show," which has since evolved into "Coming in Hot."