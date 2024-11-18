  • home icon
  Former NHLer Georges Laraque lauds $258,034,000 NFL QB after handing Patrick Mahomes his first loss of season

Former NHLer Georges Laraque lauds $258,034,000 NFL QB after handing Patrick Mahomes his first loss of season

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Nov 18, 2024 22:44 GMT
Former NHLer lauds $258,034,000 NFL QB after handing Patrick Mahomes his first loss of season - Source: Imagn

Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque enjoyed Patrick Mahomes' defeat this weekend. Laraque lauded $258,034,000 Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (Spotrac) for his otherworldly play during Sunday’s tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen’s heroics led the Bills to a victory over defending Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Laraque, an avid NFL fan, tweeted the following:

The Bills defeated the Chiefs 30-21, handing Mahomes his first loss of the season. While the loss is likely just a blip on the radar for Mahomes, the Bills victory brought joy to plenty of fans like Georges Laraque.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are not Georges Laraque's only interests

Beyond his passion for hockey, and his role as a motivational speaker, Laraque is a hardcore football fan in general, often tweeting about teams.

Here, he posted a photo wearing the number five of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels:

Laraque also tweeted his support for the Seattle Seahawks on game day:

Nevertheless, Laraque’s interests go even beyond all things football. He has a love for other sports like boxing, MMA, and basketball.

Georges Laraque spent his 13-year NHL career playing the role of an enforcer. He played a total of 695 regular-season games for the Edmonton Oilers, Phoenix Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Montreal Canadiens. He racked up a total of 153 points and 1,126 penalty minutes.

A second-round pick in the 1995 draft, Laraque also appeared in 57 playoff games, amassing 12 points. He was a member of the 2006 Oilers team that went to the Stanley Cup Final.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
