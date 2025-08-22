"Frank Nazar got more" "Now get Kirill done": NHL fans react as Minnesota Wild locks in Marco Rossi to $15M bridge deal

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed Marco Rossi to a three-year contract, worth $15 million in total, and carrying an average annual value of $5 million. The Athletic's Michael Russo reported that the contract pays $4 million in year one, $5 million in year two and $6 million in year three.Russo mentioned that Rossi's qualifying offer in 2028 will be $6 million.In his follow-up post, Russo confirmed that a holdout was avoided with this deal. Rossi will remain a restricted free agent when the contract ends. He will not reach unrestricted free agency until 2029. As soon as the news went public on Friday, fans reacted to the signing.&quot;Frank Nazar got more,&quot; A fan said.DrainMyVein @mattbaker816LINK@frank_seravalli Frank Nazar got more 💀“Now get Kirill done, BG.” One fan wrote referring to Wild's GM Bill Guerin.Tony Twenyfive @iaminstagoodLINK@RussoHockey @JoeSmithNHL Now get Kirill done, BG.“3x5 is actually GREAT. Well done, all.” Another fan said.Many praised Marco Rossi's deal for being fair for both sides. The general view was that the contract gave the Wild good value.&quot;I’ve been very critical of BG for some time over some of the head scratching moves he’s done.. this isn’t one of them.. credit where credit is due nicely done&quot; a fan praised Wild's GM.&quot;I wake, roll over, check the clock, then go back to sleep till Kirill signs.&quot; a fan said, referring to forward Kirill Kaprizov, who is also eligible to sign an extension.&quot;Great signing. Hopefully they'll not put him on the 4th line again,&quot; a fan mentioned.This contract also gives Rossi a chance to keep improving, and the Wild has secured him at a reasonable cap hit.Long delay in Marco Rossi's extension from WildMarco Rossi was eligible to sign an extension since July last year. However, a deal was not done even on July 1 this year, as Rossi became a restricted free agent. There were rumors of offer sheets from teams, but the Wild's general manager, Bill Guerin, was unfazed. In his statement from early July, he said:&quot;We like Marco, he had a very good year for us,” Guerin said, via NHL.com. “He's a good hockey player, ...This is nothing personal. We want them back, and we'll hopefully get to a resolution sooner than later.&quot;And finally, they have agreed on an extension number. Marco Rossi, 23, had a breakout season in 2024-25, scoring 24 goals and adding 36 assists for 60 points.