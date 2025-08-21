  • home icon
  NHL
  Minnesota Wild
  NHL Rumors: Insider shares 'significant progress' for Wild towards Marco Rossi contract extension

NHL Rumors: Insider shares 'significant progress' for Wild towards Marco Rossi contract extension

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 21, 2025 20:38 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames
Minnesota Wild are reportedly making progress on Marco Rossi contract extension

The Minnesota Wild are making progress on a new contract for Marco Rossi. Rossi finished his three-year rookie contract last season and is awaiting an extension from the Wild as a Restricted Free Agent.

In an X post on Thursday, NHL insider Michael Russo said a deal could happen soon. A bridge contract is expected to make the most sense for both sides.

"Hearing there has been significant progress toward a potential Marco Rossi signing by the #mnwild in the coming days. As we've been reporting, a bridge deal makes the most sense." Russo wrote in his X post.
Rossi, who is 23, scored 24 goals and 60 points in 82 games last season. He was drafted ninth overall by Minnesota in 2020. His ice time decreased in the playoffs from 18:15 to 11:07 per game. Despite that, he scored two goals and one assist in six playoff games.

The Wild views him as a key player for their future, especially after he recorded a significant 20-point increase in his performance last season. He now has 45 goals and 101 points in 185 NHL games.

Earlier in July, General Manager Bill Guerin explained Rossi's contract situation.

"We like Marco, he had a very good year for us," Guerin said, about Rossi's contract extension, via NHL.com. "He's a good hockey player, but we have a structure in our pay that we have him slotted in at a certain level, and that's just the way we're doing our business.
"This is nothing personal. We want them back, and we'll hopefully get to a resolution sooner than later."

NHL analyst discussed Bill Guerin's approach amid Marco Rossi contract standoff

Back in late July, the Minnesota Wild and forward Marco Rossi still hadn't reached an agreement. Rossi had a strong season, but talks with the team stalled in early June.

As reported by The Athletic’s Joe Smith and Michael Russo, GM Bill Guerin seems to be playing a game of chicken, trusting that no team will challenge him with an offer sheet.

"But we’re 28 days into July, and that offer sheet hasn’t come. It’s almost like Guerin ...was playing a game of chicken to show Rossi’s camp that he didn’t buy that this (offer sheet) threat was a real threat. And to this juncture, at least, he’s been right."

Guerin said he would match any deal, which might be why no move has been made. Still, Rossi’s side knows the Wild need him.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
