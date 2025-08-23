Frank Nazar makes his feelings known after signing 7-year, $46.2M extension with Blackhawks 

Frank Nazar shared his thoughts on Wednesday after signing a seven-year, $46.2 million extension with the Chicago Blackhawks. The 21-year-old forward has only 56 NHL games to his name so far, with 13 goals and 27 points. Last season, he put up 12 goals and 26 points in 53 games. Speaking after signing his new deal on Friday, Nazar stressed that nothing about his approach will change. “I’m going to go into each season and, each day thinking that I’m the best and just like believing in my process and what I can do,&quot; Nazar said (Timestamp- 1:21 onwards). &quot;And honestly, I don’t really think anything changes for me. ... I’m still super motivated and still want to be the best player I can be.&quot; He added that the long-term deal felt like the perfect fit, pointing to both the team and city as reasons the decision was easy: “It wasn’t hard when you put all that stuff together to look at it in the long run, and see that, you know, I could be in Chicago for seven years and play with the team basically of my dreams, a team I want to be at and the city that I want to be at. ... So it was an easy decision at the end.” Outside the NHL, Nazar also made his mark internationally, tallying six goals and 12 points in 10 games to help Team USA capture gold at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. He’ll now take part in the upcoming Olympic orientation camp in Michigan, making him a strong candidate for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Games. Frank Seravalli on Frank Nazar’s extensionNHL analyst Frank Seravalli praised the Chicago Blackhawks' decision to extend forward Frank Nazar, calling it &quot;an incredibly smart wager.&quot; Seravalli highlighted Nazar's impact in his first full season, noting that he was the Blackhawks' &quot;best and most noticeable player up front.&quot; &quot;Outpaced Connor Bedard and certainly played way better in a lot of key areas,&quot; Seravalli said on Saturday’s CHSN. The analyst highlighted Nazar’s compete level, work ethic and elite skill, saying those qualities make him the kind of player Chicago needs in its top six. He also suggested that Nazar has the upside to become a $10 million-a-year player before long: &quot;I don't think it's outside of the realm of possibility that Frank Nazar, within a very short period of time, is playing at a $10 million a year level.&quot; What did you make of the Chicago Blackhawks extending Frank Nazar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.