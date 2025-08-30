Frank Nazar raves about 37-year-old Blackhawks star winger, shares insight on their growing bond - "Wow, he is a 10" 

Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar spoke about veteran teammate Nick Foligno on the CHGO Blackhawks podcast. Foligno, 37, became the Blackhawks' captain in September 2024. Last season, he scored 15 goals and 35 points. His experience is helping guide younger teammates, like Nazar and Connor Bedard.On Saturday's episode, Nazar said the week he spent at “Camp Foligno” was the best part of his summer. He explained how Foligno welcomed teammates into his home and treated them well.&quot;It was probably the highlight of my summer with everything going on,&quot; Nazar said. &quot;Like, lot of stuff going on, but just to be able to go there and see how he treats us, and, you know, he treats us like kings, and it's, you know, it's his own house, and we had fun with his kids and his family.&quot;You know, we're playing games and we're working out and we're skating and we're jumping in the lake and we're doing all this fun stuff to, you know, get together and bond. &quot;Nazar also described the workouts as tough but rewarding. The players swam across a lake, ran on Foligno’s property and did strength exercises.&quot;And we had one workout one day where we're like swimming across the lake and like doing all these tough things and running through his property,&quot; Nazar said. &quot;And we're doing push ups and pull ups and squats and, like, all these tough things.&quot;And it's just like, more of a mental battle than a physical battle. And like, we all have these groups, and we're competing against each other.&quot;Frank Nazar explained that working through hard moments made the good times better. Nazar also shared a funny story about Foligno. He said Foligno ate a bite of a donut after each sit-up while others ran outside. Overall, he praised Foligno’s conditioning and called him a beast for his age.&quot;He's a beast. He's in, he's in great condition,&quot; Nazar said. &quot;Like, I honestly, I was shocked. Like, I don't mean this in a bad way, like, obviously, he's older considered for, like, an NHL player, but he's, oh, wow, he's a 10.&quot;Pierre McGuire questions Frank Nazar’s long-term deal with BlackhawksNHL insider Pierre McGuire questioned the Blackhawks’ decision to sign Frank Nazar to a seven-year, $46.13 million deal with a $6.6 million cap hit. On The Sheet with Jeff Marek, McGuire compared it to Rick DiPietro’s 15-year, $67.5 million deal with the Islanders, which ended badly after injuries.“It’s a great deal for the player and it’s a bad deal for the team,” McGuire said.Nazar, drafted 13th in 2022, had 26 points in 53 games last season.“We’re gonna see whether the Nazar deal is a good deal or a bad deal, but I have questions about it for sure,” he added.McGuire admitted the contract might work, but still raised doubts about giving such a commitment this early.