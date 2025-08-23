Frank Seravalli provides latest on Connor Bedard extension with Blackhawks after Frank Nazar’s deal

Frank Seravalli shared the latest on Connor Bedard’s contract situation with the Blackhawks following Frank Nazar's new deal.On Wednesday, Nazar signed a seven-year extension worth $6.59 million per season, a contract that kicks in for the 2026-27 season and runs through 2032-33.With Frank Nazar’s new contract settled, the focus now turns to Connor Bedard, who's heading into the final year of his entry-level deal and is eligible to sign an extension.Speaking on Insider Notebook, Frank Seravalli said that both the team and Bedard appear comfortable waiting to see how this critical third season plays out before making any moves.“Does this 6.6 number for Frank Nazar given that he kind of outplayed Connor Bedard, does that suppress Bedard's next contract if he was thinking in the 9 to10 million range? If he's going longterm, does this push that number down?,&quot; Seravalli said.“Hard to say because again there's a real likelihood that Bedard is going to play this out and see how year three goes before signing that deal and there's no rush to do it from either end. It's going to be a really interesting conversation because Nazar has now put a number on the table.&quot;Seravalli noted there's a strong chance Bedard will play out this season before committing. Nazar’s extension has set a benchmark that will shape the conversation moving forward.Bedard recorded 61 points in 68 games in his first season, with his production dipping slightly in his sophomore season, registering 67 points in 82 games.NHL analyst Shayna Goldman on Connor Bedard’s next contractShayna Goldman of The Athletic broke down what Connor Bedard’s next contract could look like. She projects the Blackhawks to put a six-year offer worth around $10.6 million annually on the table.“The Blackhawks haven’t done the best job supporting Bedard in Chicago, which has amplified some of his shortcomings,&quot; Goldman said.&quot;Bedard’s defense is a weakness that has been exposed in tough minutes over the last couple of years. That could explain why his offensive impact got a little stagnant this past season.”Goldman compared Bedard’s situation with players like Jack Eichel, who excelled despite limited support, and Clayton Keller, whose skill took longer to consistently show at the NHL level.She noted that there aren't many close comparables to use in Bedard’s case, which adds a layer of uncertainty when projecting his contract. Despite those question marks, Goldman believes that the most likely scenario is a long-term extension.