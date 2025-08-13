Frank Seravalli shines light on $81,500,000 Rangers star's lackluster playoff numbers as NY franchise eyes return to Stanley Cup glory

NHL insider Frank Seravalli addressed New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin's lackluster performance as the team looks to rebound and make the playoffs next season.

The Rangers missed the postseason after finishing fifth in the Metro Division with 85 points. Panarin finished as the leading scorer for the Rangers last term, and despite that, he has often faced scrutiny for his playoff production not matching his regular-season performance.

On the "BR" podcast, Seravalli remained optimistic about the Rangers' ability to compete, particularly with Panarin (22:34 onwards):

"I think the Rangers are a playoff team. I think they're bouncing right back into it. I think they're going to have new blood with a new coach, new energy," Seravalli said. "They have to defend better as a team, but maybe the coaching will help with some of that. It felt more like a personnel thing and obviously some new faces as well. So, I'm bullish on the Rangers. I think that they're in a prime spot to compete."

Despite criticism that Panarin isn't a playoff difference-maker, Seravalli praised his regular-season impact.

"I know people have complained he's not the guy you win with in the playoffs, but man, is he a good player and, man, does he help you win in the regular season," he added.

Panarin recorded 89 points through 37 goals and 52 assists in 80 games last season. The 33-year-old is in the final year of his seven-year, $81.5 million contract. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the end of the 2025-26 season.

Mike Sullivan replaced Peter Laviolette as Rangers' new coach

In May, the New York Rangers hired former Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan as their new head coach, replacing Peter Laviolette, who led the team for two seasons.

Mike Sullivan has established himself as one of the premier head coaches in the NHL,” Rangers general manager Chris Drury said via NHL. “Given his numerous accomplishments throughout his coaching career -- including two Stanley Cups and leading Team USA at the international level -- Mike brings a championship-level presence behind the bench.

Before joining the Rangers, Sullivan coached the Penguins for 10 seasons, posting a 409-255-89 record and guiding the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.

