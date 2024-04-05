Frozen Four 2024: Complete schedule, brackets, venue, teams and more for college hockey championship explored

The Frozen Four, which is the men's NCAA hockey tournament, has its four teams set.

The Frozen Four is set to take place at the Xcel Energy Center, the home of the Minnesota Wild. Three of the four No. 1 seeds in the regional bracket made it to the national championship. Had Michigan State beaten Michigan, all four No. 1 seeds would have made it to the Final Four.

Every game in the Frozen Four will be broadcast on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Who are the four teams in the Frozen Four?

The four teams in the Frozen Four are Boston College, Boston University, Denver and Michigan, with the first three being No. 1 seeds.

Boston College punched their ticket into the Frozen Four with a 5-4 OT win over Quinnipiac in the Providence (Rhode Island) Regional. Boston University, meanwhile, beat Minnesota in the Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Regional, while Denver beat Cornell in the Springfield (Massachusetts) Regional, and Michigan beat Michigan State.

Boston College is led by first-round NHL draft picks, Will Smith, Cutter Gauthier and Ryan Leonard.

"It was a good game for us in terms of handling that adversity that coach is talking about and being down and not getting out of the fight," Boston College player Jack Malone said about the OT winner

"There's a lot of benefits and a lot of positives that we can take away from this game moving forward."

BU is led by the projected first-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft Macklin Celebrini. He was also named as a finalist for the Hobey Baker award, which is awarded to the top college player.

“It means a lot,” Celebrini says. “It’s a special honor to be named a finalist for the award. But then again, right now we’re focused on preparing for next week and hopefully winning a championship. So it’s a cool accomplishment, but not what we’re focused on.”

Denver is led by projected top-10 pick Zeev Buium, who has 49 points as a defenseman, while Michigan is led by NHL prospects Rutger McGroarty, Dylan Duke, Frank Nazar and Seamus Casey.

Frozen Four bracket and schedule

The Frozen Four is set to kick off on Apr. 11, with the national championship game on Apr. 13.

National semifinals, Apr. 11

Denver vs. Boston University, 5 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Boston College vs. Michigan, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+)

National championship game, Apr. 13

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

