The New York Rangers suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. This loss dropped their record to 33-30-6 on the season, leaving them just outside a Wild Card playoff spot in the tight Eastern Conference race.

Ad

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad didn't mince words postgame, saying:

"Just frustrating. Really frustrating. I don’t care if we play like that and we win. We lose and we play like, that’s not acceptable."

(from 2:50 mark onwards)

Ad

Trending

The Rangers got on the board first with an opening-period goal from Artemi Panarin, but the Flames answered with goals from Nazem Kadri and Matt Coronato to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. New York couldn’t find the equalizer in the final two periods.

When asked where the disconnect was for the Rangers, Zibanejad elaborated:

"I think every — I would say with the puck. I think we’re slow. We’re slow getting out of our zone. We’re slow moving up the pucks. I think we’re slow getting open. As forwards, I think we’re too far away from each other in the forecheck.

Ad

“And I think the result of getting stuck in the neutral zone…. with one guy going, one man forecheck is not, uh, is not what has been good for us lately. So, and that obviously leads to us going back and playing in our zone," he added.

There are just 13 games left in the regular season for the Rangers to secure a playoff spot. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves in the losing effort. The Flames' Dan Vladar stopped 12 shots for the win.

Ad

Mika Zibanejad on Flames outshooting the Rangers

The Calgary Flames dominated the New York Rangers in shots on goal, outshooting them 35-13. The Rangers managed just five shots in the first period, three in the second and five again in the third.

When asked about the paltry three shots in the second period, Mika Zibanejad said:

"I don't think we have that good of a push in the third either, but I don't think it's enough obviously that second period. We're lucky it's 2-1, we still have a chance the way we the first two periods, I don't think we don't get many opportunities to come back in the third and to play like that.”

The New York Rangers will look to bounce back in their next game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama