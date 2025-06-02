"Full house Full heart": Evander Kane's fiancee Mara shares adorable snaps from family time with Oilers star's four children

Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, shared some pictures and clips on Instagram story, offering a glimpse into their Sunday routine. The photos and clips showcased a blend of fitness, food, and family time.
In one image, Mara is seen sitting on a Pilates reformer, capturing a mirror selfie at the gym.
“Sunday’s are for @alo & Pilates,” she captioned it wearing a light beige workout set.
Another clip shows her lying on the machine, highlighting her outfit with the caption,
“Obsessed with this new @alo color ‘macadamia.’”
Adding a touch of humor, Mara shared a clip where a toddler climbs on her legs during her workout.
“Workout tip: Add a toddler for extra weight,” she wrote accompanied by laughing and heart emojis.
Later, Kane’s sons were pictured at a grocery store, enjoying pastries. Both Iverson and Hendrix wore matching tie-dye outfits. Another photo captured one of the boys pointing at a bakery display filled with croissants, muffins, donuts, and other baked goods.
In the end, Mara is home, seated around a table with all four children. She was feeding the baby while the older kids enjoyed snacks nearby.
“Full house, full heart,” she captioned.
These snapshots come after the couple welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Penelope Monroe Kane, on March 4, 2025. Penelope spent six weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit before coming home on April 4.
“It was very exciting," she said (via People). "The kids were beyond excited. They still can't stop talking about her, and it's so sweet."
Evander Kane is focused on winning a Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers, who will be playing in the finals against the Florida Panthers.
Evander Kane shared his daughter Kensington's involvement in his outfit choices
Evander Kane earlier shared how his family helps him choose his game-day suits. His daughter, Kensington, often picks the color, while his partner Mara gives her opinion.
"I usually get opinions from everybody in the house," Kane said (via NHL). "Usually, Kensington will help me pick out what color suit I’m going to wear. Mara has her opinion. Penelope might take over here soon. She’s my good luck charm."
For the Oilers' Western Conference Final, Evander Kane wore a suit he previously used at the ESPYs. He missed the entire 2024–25 regular season due to several injuries. And during recovery, Kane spent more time at home with his family.
