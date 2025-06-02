"Full house Full heart": Evander Kane's fiancee Mara shares adorable snaps from family time with Oilers star's four children

Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, shared some pictures and clips on Instagram story, offering a glimpse into their Sunday routine. The photos and clips showcased a blend of fitness, food, and family time.

Ad

In one image, Mara is seen sitting on a Pilates reformer, capturing a mirror selfie at the gym.

“Sunday’s are for @alo & Pilates,” she captioned it wearing a light beige workout set.

Another clip shows her lying on the machine, highlighting her outfit with the caption,

“Obsessed with this new @alo color ‘macadamia.’”

Adding a touch of humor, Mara shared a clip where a toddler climbs on her legs during her workout.

Ad

Trending

“Workout tip: Add a toddler for extra weight,” she wrote accompanied by laughing and heart emojis.

Later, Kane’s sons were pictured at a grocery store, enjoying pastries. Both Iverson and Hendrix wore matching tie-dye outfits. Another photo captured one of the boys pointing at a bakery display filled with croissants, muffins, donuts, and other baked goods.

In the end, Mara is home, seated around a table with all four children. She was feeding the baby while the older kids enjoyed snacks nearby.

Ad

“Full house, full heart,” she captioned.

Mara spends time with Kids (source: Instagram @marateigen)

These snapshots come after the couple welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Penelope Monroe Kane, on March 4, 2025. Penelope spent six weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit before coming home on April 4.

Ad

“It was very exciting," she said (via People). "The kids were beyond excited. They still can't stop talking about her, and it's so sweet."

Evander Kane is focused on winning a Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers, who will be playing in the finals against the Florida Panthers.

Evander Kane shared his daughter Kensington's involvement in his outfit choices

Evander Kane earlier shared how his family helps him choose his game-day suits. His daughter, Kensington, often picks the color, while his partner Mara gives her opinion.

Ad

"I usually get opinions from everybody in the house," Kane said (via NHL). "Usually, Kensington will help me pick out what color suit I’m going to wear. Mara has her opinion. Penelope might take over here soon. She’s my good luck charm."

For the Oilers' Western Conference Final, Evander Kane wore a suit he previously used at the ESPYs. He missed the entire 2024–25 regular season due to several injuries. And during recovery, Kane spent more time at home with his family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama