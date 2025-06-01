Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane on Saturday shared how his family helps him pick his gameday outfits. He arrives in the arena for each playoff game wearing different outfits and has been spotted with different supercars, too. In a feature by the NHL, they focused on Kane's excitement while contributing to the Oilers in the playoffs.

The video shared glimpses of Evander Kane's family life and resolve to help the Oilers win the Stanley Cup this year. He said that his daughter, Kensington, often helps him choose the color of his suit. His partner, Mara, also gives her opinion.

"I usually get opinions from everybody in the house," Kane said. "Usually, Kensington will help me pick out what color suit I’m going to wear. Mara has her opinion.

Kane mentioned that his youngest daughter, Penelope, might take over that role in the future and called her his good luck charm.

"Penelope might take over here soon. She’s my good luck charm. Last time I wore this suit was to the ESPYs, so second time wearing it," Kane said.

For the Western Conference Final, Kane wore a suit he had previously donned at an awards show. He talked about spending time with the family during the regular season amid his injury.

"Obviously, I didn't play all year, It's nice to be home a little bit," Kane said about missing the regular season while interacting with his kids at home.

Evander Kane missed the entire 2024-25 regular season due to injuries. In September, he had surgeries for two torn hip adductors, two hernias and two torn abdominal muscles. In January, he had knee surgery. He spent the rest of the season on long-term injured reserve.

"Ever since I have gotten here, it's been an embrace, it's been a welcome," Kane said. "Coming back, the boys knew, especially in the playoffs, I'd be ready to go, be ready to play and bring in some energy."

Kane returned during the playoffs and scored in the 7-4 win over the LA Kings in his second game back.

"Last year, it was probably one of the hardest years for me, not being able to participate throughout the entire Stanley Cup Finals," Kane said. "This year it's truly exciting, and we have put ourselves in a great position to be back."

Evander Kane talks about winning the Stanley Cup

Evander Kane is happy to be healthy and help the Edmonton Oilers in this year's playoffs. He knows there's still a lot to do and added that each game feels more important as they move forward.

"Those are the games that you want to be a part of and you want to thrive in," Kane said.

"We are an experienced group, and we were there last year. This is the closest that you can get to the Stanley Cup, and our belief in what we are capable of and what we can achieve is second to none. ... We have been hungry to finally push through and get the job done."

Evander Kane's return added strength and experience to the Oilers' lineup as he continues to play an important role for them in the playoffs.

