  • Evander Kane rolls up in a Ferrari GTC4Lusso, continues trend of arriving to Oilers games in luxury cars [WATCH]

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified May 11, 2025 04:33 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Evander Kane drove a Ferrari GTC4Lusso to Game 3 in Edmonton (Source: Imagn)

Evander Kane arrived in a Ferrari GTC4Lusso for Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. The playoff game, that took place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, saw the Oilers lose 4-3 to Vegas after a last-second goal by the Knights' Reilly Smith.

Before the game, a video of Kane stepping out of the Ferrari was shared on X by Gentleman's Playbook. The caption read:

“The Ferrari ate his shirt buttons. @evanderkane arriving in Edmonton for game 3 of the NHL playoffs as only he can. #Oilers #Bossofallbosses”
The Ferrari GTC4Lusso is a high-end sports car. It has a V12 engine with 681 horsepower and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. The car can reach a top speed of 335 km/h. It also has all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering. Ferrari first showed the GTC4Lusso at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. In Canada, the car costs around $350,000, according to driving.ca.

It isn't the first time Kane has arrived in a luxury car. Last month, he showed up to Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings in a teal Lamborghini Urus, wearing a custom ice blue suit. Kane walked in alongside teammate Connor Brown.

Gentleman’s Playbook shared the video on X and wrote:

“Evander Kane and Connor Brown pulling up to Game 5 last night in Kaner’s Lamborghini Urus 🔥 Custom made ice blue suit by yours truly.”

The Lamborghini Urus is a powerful SUV. In Canada, it costs between $275,717-313,488.

Kane has posted about other cars before. In October 2023, he was spotted with a new Maserati MC20. In June that year, he had posted a photo with a red Ferrari.

Kane returned from injury in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series. He missed the entire regular season after hip and knee surgery. Since returning, he has scored three goals and added two assists in eight games.

Evander Kane hinted about his plans before Game 3

Before Game 3, Evander Kane had informed the media that he has “something new” planned for his arrival in Edmonton. He told reporters that the team enjoys his car entrances.

"There'll be something new," Kane said (2:00). "There'll be something new. Yeah, it'll be fun. ... It's been great. I mean, we're on a roll. I've done little things like that throughout the course of my tenure here in Edmonton, and the boys seem to love it. So we'll keep it going."

Evander Kane also took a different route home after Game 2, arriving in Edmonton in a Rolls-Royce.

