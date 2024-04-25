"Game changes come playoffs" - NHL fans react as Maple Leafs-Bruins exchange 133 hits during heated Game 3

With the very image of playoff hockey being vividly on display in the Game 3 matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, the fans could not stop themselves from being on the edge of their seats.

With a staggering 133 hits between the two teams, the ice became a battleground where every inch was fiercely contested.

Reacting to the physicality on display, NHL fans took to X to express their awe and admiration for the sheer ferocity of the game. One fan, perhaps echoing the sentiments of many, remarked,

"When they say the game changes come playoffs, they MEAN it! That's why a team needs big, heavy bodies able to withstand and also dish out the punishment. Not some pipsqueak brigade."

Another fan pointed out the toll that such a bruising encounter can take on a team, noting,

"1st round always seems to be brutal. After this, teams always seem to be at least a player or two short for possibly the rest of the playoffs."

The sheer magnitude of hits exchanged didn't go unnoticed, with one fan simply stating,

"That's insane actually."

Amidst the chaos and physicality, there were those who reveled in the style of play exhibited by their team.

"That's Leafs hockey baby," proclaimed one fan

"The hits. Keep coming," commented another fan

Bruins and Maple Leafs come close to breaking record in Game 3

In a thrilling Game 3 showdown, the Boston Bruins clinched a pivotal 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, securing a 2-1 series lead.

With a combined total of 133 hits, they nearly shattered the NHL record for most hits in a Stanley Cup Playoff game ending in regulation; only five more hits were needed to achieve this historic feat.

The physical game exhibited in Game 3 indicates that playoff hockey has intensified to a whole new level, with its raw power mesmerizing the spectators.

As the series continues, the animosity between these two Original 6 teams is bound to grow even more, making the following games highly exciting.

With only three games played thus far, the potential for a hit record looms large, reflecting the relentless determination of both teams to assert dominance on the ice.

As the Bruins and Maple Leafs gear up for Game 4, anticipation mounts as to whether they will maintain their aggressive style of play or perhaps surpass the hits record.

