Gary Bettman addresses hockey world's LTIR concerns after Vegas Golden Knights trade deadline debacle

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed concerns over teams' use of long-term injured reserve (LTIR) in the wake of the Vegas Golden Knights' controversial trade deadline maneuvers.

Speaking at the GM meetings in Florida, Bettman asserted he has no worries about clubs abusing LTIR provisions to circumvent the salary cap.

The issue came when Vegas reinstated players off LTIR just before the deadline, allowing them to sign lucrative contracts such as Mark Stone's. Critics have accused Vegas of abusing the system, but Bettman says that all LTIR instances are carefully reviewed and legitimized.

Bettman doesn't think any team is misusing the LTIR rule, which permits them to go over the salary cap when needed due to players being on LTIR.

Bettman said the league uses independent physicians to validate medical records and will order physical exams if necessary. Players must miss at least 24 days and 10 games to qualify for LTIR.

"Bona fide injuries and doing what we need to do to satisfy ourselves that these injuries have been bona fide for the period of time that LTI was applicable," Gary Bettman said.

According to the commissioner, the NHL and NHLPA are satisfied with the LTIR usage.

"I think everybody is satisfied that at least until this point there hasn't been game playing in that regard," Bettman added.

"The Collective Bargaining Agreement was negotiated almost 20 years ago and there were certain provisions that were put in, which at the time made sense and continue to make sense. If it were to be abused that would obviously be something we want to address with the Players' Association."

While the Golden Knights' deadline cap maneuvers rightfully raised eyebrows, the league maintains they followed CBA rules. Bettman's comments suggest no sweeping LTIR changes are imminent, though loopholes could be tightened if clear abuse emerges.

Gary Bettman on projected revenues

Gary Bettman mentioned that the estimated hockey-related revenue for the 2023–24 season stands at $6.2 billion with HRR computed in U.S. currency.

"It's pretty much in line with what we were expecting," Bettman said. "We were expecting a strong, vibrant season and it has been that from a business standpoint."

The 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off schedule has been announced, with the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland set to compete from February 12 to February 20.