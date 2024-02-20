Gary Bettman reveals reason why Morgan Rielly got away with only a five-game suspension

When affirming Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly's five-game suspension, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman specifically cited Rielly's accountability and history of clean play as mitigating factors.

Rielly was suspended last week for cross-checking Senators forward Ridly Greig in the head during the game's final seconds. He was offered an in-person hearing and ultimately handed a five-game ban.

In his statement, Bettman said:

“I acknowledge that Mr. Rielly does not have a history of Supplementary discipline and that Mr. Greig did not suffer an injury.”

“Finally, I commend Mr. Rielly for forthrightly disvowing suggestions that have been made publicly by others that his actions were somehow appropriate.”

He also noted that this type of incident seems out of character for the veteran.

“Certainly, the conduct leading to this suspension is out of character with his long record of clean play in the NHL. It is my hope and expectation that the events leading to this suspension were an aberration that will not be repeated.”

Morgan Rielly is eligible to return from suspension in the Leafs’ next game on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Gary Bettman on Morgan Rielly's cross-check on Ridly Greig

Gary Bettman emphasized that Ridly Greig’s slap shot into the net before Rielly’s cross-check was deemed "utterly irrelevant."

"The cross-check was delivered as retribution for an unnecessary and seldom seen play that Mr. Rielly believed may have been intended to embarrass Toronto."

Bettman also points out the nature of the cross-check by Rielly.

"Although much of the testimony offered by Messrs. Rielly, Treliving and Shanahan at the hearing concerned whether Mr. Greig's slap shot was provocative, that discussion is utterly irrelevant. Mr. Rielly's actions were not undertaken in self-defense."

Gary Bettman said on Morgan Rielly's cross-check:

"They were not accidental and they were not reflexive. They were not simply careless or merely reckless. With plenty of time to think about what he was going to do next, Mr. Rielly approached Mr. Greig from the side then used his stick."

The Maple Leafs (30-16-8) have won all four games after Rielly’s suspension and they next face the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at Mullett Arena.