Gavin McKenna's Penn State HC makes bold statement about top prospect's likeliness to Wayne Gretzky

Gavin McKenna's Penn State head coach, Guy Gadowsky, made a bold statement comparing his incoming star recruit to the legendary Wayne Gretzky.

McKenna, the projected first pick in the 2026 NHL draft, made headlines with his decision to play college hockey at Penn State next season after the Nittany Lions reportedly offered him a $700,000 NIL deal.

On Tuesday, Gadowsky hyped McKenna's skills, drawing comparisons to Gretzky.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up to watch Wayne Gretzky play for Edmonton, and I think one of the things that makes him so special is that he is so creative.” Gadowsky said (as per student newspaper The Daily Collegian).

“His mind is just very different. And there’s no way that I or anybody else on our staff thinks like Gavin does. He is a very, very, special, special, special athlete who thinks very differently.”

McKenna racked up an impressive 41 goals and 129 points over 56 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers, then added 9 goals and 38 points in just 16 playoff appearances.

Guy Gradowsky on Gavin McKenna signing with Penn State

Guy Gadowsky said that there was mutual interest between Penn State and McKenna throughout the season but nothing official until after McKenna's junior season ended. Once McKenna made it known he wanted to explore NCAA options, Penn State actively pursued him.

“After his season, it was known he wanted to explore the NCAA, so that’s really when really started looking at it… nervous until it’s done, but once it was on SportsCenter and done, it felt very, very good, and I’m pumped for the Penn Staters that get to watch this guy.” Gadowsky said.

As a coach, Gadowsky makes it a point not to interfere with Gavin McKenna’s natural offensive instincts. He believes creativity is a key part of the game and encourages it in all his players.

For Gadowsky, that creative freedom is also a big reason why Penn State hockey is so exciting to watch.

The Nittany Lions reached the Frozen Four for the first time last season. With the addition of a talent like Gavin McKenna, the team hopes to win Penn State's first national championship in hockey.

