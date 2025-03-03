"Get that bum out of league" "Nothing wrong": NHL fans left debating as no supplemental discipline expected on Matt Rempe for brutal hit

NHL fans shared their views on New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe likely escaping a suspension for his hit on Nashville Predators' Nick Blankenburg.

On Monday, TSN analyst Darren Dreger reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Rempe would not face supplemental discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

“No supplemental discipline expected for Matt Rempe after hit on Nick Blankenburg,” Dreger posted.

Hockey fans began an online debate over the news. Some called for harsh punishment against Rempe.

“Get that bum out of the league,” one post read.

"Ridiculous to allow him to get away with that," another user said.

"Of course not. He’s a Ranger. If it was Morgan Reilly, 15 games," yet another fan claimed.

"Charge…elbow….point of contact the head. Totally clean," one fan said.

However, other fans defended the Rangers player. Hockey analysts had opined that there seemed to be no intent on Rempe's part to injure Blankenburg, which probably saved him from further punishment.

The Rangers' center was also involved in a brawl with Predators defenseman Andreas Englund in the immediate aftermath of the hit.

"I should certainly hope not. There was nothing wrong with it," one fan reacted.

"Good, it was more flop than contact," a fan said.

"Shouldnt have even been a penalty," another said.

"WTF - he brushed by him. NHL is getting ridiculous. Blankenburg should have received a penalty for embellishment!" another fan said.

Matt Rempe incident stole headlines from Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick

Rempe’s elbow and subsequent brawl might have grabbed the headlines, but it did nothing to detract from a superlative performance from the Rangers. The team shut out the Predators 4-0 on the night, thanks to some great saves by goalie Jonathan Quick.

“The first 40 minutes tonight and last game, I do think we were pretty tight defensively,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said via NHL.com.

“We’ve got to play that way, and when there are breakdowns, you need your goaltender to make saves, and both guys are doing that. [Quick] was fantastic tonight, especially in the third when that game is 3-0. He had to make some big saves.”

19 of Quick's 34 saves during his 800th NHL game came in the third period, with the Rangers leading 3-0. Forward Mika Zibanejad provided two assists to extend his streak to nine points in six games. Artemi Panarin, J.T. Miller, K'Andre Miller and Brett Berard scored for the Rangers.

