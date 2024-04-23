"Giving don't tell PETA that this is real leather (vibes)" - Lexi Brown reviews Edmonton Oilers jacket donned by Connor McDavid's fiancee Lauren Kyle

Former NHL player J.T. Brown's wife, Lexi LaFleur Brown, recently reviewed the Edmonton Oilers jacket worn by star Connor McDavid's fiancée, Lauren Kyle.

Lexi Brown shared her review on X (formerly Twitter):

“It’s giving rich gurl, it’s giving we’re not in the same tax bracket babe, it’s giving don’t tell peta that this is real leather. Some will say it’s boring, but I think it’s classic. Paired with the hat they look like they could have an Erewhon smoothie named after them. 9/10.”

In her review, Lexi Brown gave the leather jackets a score of 9 out of 10. She said the jackets exude a "rich girl" vibe and imply the wearer is in a higher tax bracket. She noted the jacket's classic, sleek style and said that when paired with a hat, it looks like something an Erewhon smoothie would be named after.

Lexi jokingly said the jackets are “giving don’t tell PETA that this is real leather” seeming to imply the stylish Edmonton Oilers jackets are made of genuine leather.

A few hours earlier, Lexi caused a stir on Twitter when she discussed her views on celebrity wives wearing jerseys to NHL games.

Brown tweeted:

"I’ve long talked about the controversy of WAGs wearing jerseys to games. It’s considered somewhat of a faux pas (I’ve long considered that to be bs). I wore one to a playoff game and a wife asked if I was playing next game 🤣. I love this move from the Rangers 10/10."

To make her point, she wore a Rangers jersey to a recent playoff game. Brown said another Rangers WAG asked her jokingly if she was playing in the next game.

Edmonton Oilers McDavid’s fiancé Lauren Kyle celebrating her bachelorette party

Lauren Kyle recently celebrated her bachelorette party in France ahead of the couple's wedding this summer. She was joined by a group of friends, including Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl's girlfriend Celeste Desjardins, Ryan McLeod's partner Alexie Andlauer, and Sam Gagner's wife Rachel Gagner.

The ladies made sure Connor was there in spirit by bringing along some giant cardboard cutouts of his face. Lauren and Connor have been together for several years after being introduced by former Oilers Luke Gazdic and Taylor Hall during McDavid's rookie season.

They got engaged last summer when Connor proposed to her at a lake in Ontario.