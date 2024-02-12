Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly's hit on Ridly Greig has caused a lot of uproar among the NHL community. Greig's last-second empty netter slapshot during a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Maple Leafs on Saturday did not go down well with Rielly.

Following the play, Morgan Rielly delivered a sucker punch to Grieg who went down hard. This divided NHL fans and analysts alike on whether or not the Maple Leafs player was right to deliver such a hit.

Former Boston Bruins head coach Don Cherry weighed in on the matter on the "Grapevine Podcast" and didn't hold back:

"I'm glad Rielly was on and I'm glad he did it. I know there's no rule in the book that says 'Don't do that,' but you just don't do that."

While some have condemned Rielly's hit as reckless, Cherry offered a different perspective, noting that the hit wasn't as malicious as it first seemed:

"It was a spur of the moment thing that he did. I think he meant to get him on the shoulder, but he got him on the back of the neck."

While Cherry's endorsement of Rielly's actions may raise eyebrows, it reflects a longstanding tradition within the sport, where grit and toughness are virtues often celebrated instead of being frowned upon.

Morgan Rielly set to have an in-person hearing with NHL over dangerous cross-check

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly is set to have an in-person hearing with the NHL Player Safety Association (NHLPA) following his controversial cross-check on Senators forward Ridly Greig.

The league's safety department notified that the hearing will be held on Tuesday in New York. Maple Leafs captain John Tavares too weighed in on the matter post the game:

"We obviously didn't like the result on the empty-netter. So, we're going to stick together and stand our ground when necessary."

Given the matter has now been cited as an in-person hearing, Morgan Rielly's suspension is set to be more than five games. In-person hearings usually see suspensions of at least six games.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Reilly is in his 11th season in the NHL

The long-tenured veteran has never been suspended in his career. With 43 points this season under his belt, Morgan Rielly's absence could prove to be a major blow to the Maple Leafs' playoff ambitions.