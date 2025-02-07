Gloucester Catholic High School honors Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau with heartfelt tribute during warmup session

The Gloucester Catholic High School honored late Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew on Thursday. Johnny and Matthew both graduated from Gloucester Catholic and led the school’s hockey team to a state championship.

On Thursday, ahead of their match against St Peter’s Prep at Hollydell Ice Arena, the Gloucester Catholic Rams held a special memorial and puck drop ceremony in the brothers’ honor. Catholic Star Herald reporter Mark Zimmaro was present at the game. He shared a carousel of photos from the event on Instagram.

“Gloucester Catholic High School honored Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau prior to the Rams’ game against St. Peter’s at Hollydell Ice Arena,” Zimmaro wrote in the caption. “GC players wore Johnny’s No. 13 and Marty’s No. 21 during warmups and presented gifts to the Gaudreau Family. Then, GC won the game 6-3.”

The NHL community was shaken by the deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew in a road accident on Aug. 29. They were riding bicycles at around 8pm in Oldmans Township, New Jersey when they were struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee allegedly driven by Sean Higgins.

According to the police report of the incident, Higgins’ blood alcohol level was above the legally permissible limit. He had also reportedly pulled onto the shoulder of the road to illegally overtake another vehicle and collided with Johnny and Matthew as a result.

The NHL, USHL and the hockey community have held a series of memorial events to honor the brothers’ memories in the months since their deaths.

Gloucester Catholic’s official Instagram account posted photos from Thursday’s ceremony.

“Gaudreau Brothers Memorial Game | 2.6.25,” the post caption read.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith shared emotional reaction to the Gloucester Catholic ceremony announcement

On Jan. 31, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith had shared an emotional reaction to the GCHS Rams’ Instagram post announcing the special ceremony.

“Love and miss you both,” Meredith wrote in the caption.

(Credits: IG/@meredithgaudreau_)

The school’s official Instagram account had posted photo of the brothers’ high school hockey days.

“This special event will honor the legacy of the Gaudreau brothers, John and Matthew, whose contributions to both the Gloucester Catholic community and the ice hockey program continue to resonate,” the school said in an official statement.

The Gaudreau family were joined by alumni, friends and hockey fans to celebrate Johnny and Matthew’s legacy.

